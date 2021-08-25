EAU CLAIRE — Two weeks after announcing a mask requirement for younger students, the Eau Claire school district said Wednesday it will also require high school students to mask indoors.
The decision was based on data regarding COVID-19 increases and transmission levels in Eau Claire County, the district said in a news release.
The policy will begin Monday for ninth-graders and student leaders participating in high school Link Crew orientation, and on Wednesday, Sept. 1 for grades 10 through 12.
As the district announced on Aug. 12, pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students also will be required to mask indoors.
Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mike Johnson explained in the news release why the district adopted the policy.
“Our district is committed to providing in-person learning five days a week during this school year,” Johnson said. “We have a responsibility to maintain mitigation strategies that are known to preserve in-person educational opportunities for students.
“By wearing masks indoors in our schools, we can significantly reduce the impact of quarantines on students and staff who have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. As we know, quarantines are a major disruption to student in-person learning. Having this mitigation tactic in place as we return to school provides the best chance of maintaining in-person learning five days a week for as many of our students as possible.”
Johnson also listed the following agencies recommending masks: the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
“As always, we appreciate the support of our students, our families, and our community in helping keep our students and staff safe, healthy and learning in-person,” Johnson said in the release.