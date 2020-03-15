The Eau Claire school district updated its COVID-19 closure plan Sunday, eliminating two more days of school, in response to changes over the weekend.
The shift, after statewide positive tests for the coronavirus topped 30 in Wisconsin, means that today will be the last regular attendance day for students and staff, Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said in a letter to parents.
The previous plan was to close all Eau Claire schools as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, as mandated Friday by Gov. Tony Evers.
“We are increasingly being urged to practice social distancing and observe good hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus,” Hardebeck wrote. “Therefore, ECASD has revised its school closure plan responding to the COVID-19 virus. The health of our students and staff is our highest priority.”
Hardebeck’s letter asked students who have an existing health care condition or a vulnerable person in their household at greater risk for COVID-19 to stay home today and notify their school’s attendance office. Students who have returned from traveling also are encouraged to stay home.
The revised plan calls for students in grades 3-6 to be given an iPad to take home on Monday and for students in grades 7-12 who indicated a need for a device to be given a laptop to take home.
Other details of the plan include:
Parents and guardians are advised to pick up medications between 1 p.m. today and 4 p.m. Tuesday at their child’s school.
Tuesday is scheduled to be a planning day for staff and their last day of attendance before the closure.
The district will be providing free breakfast and lunch to students on what would have been regularly scheduled school days while schools are closed. No meals will be offered the week of spring break, March 23 through March 27.
Those free meals can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at DeLong, Northstar and South middle schools. All meals will be free regardless of current eligibility status or location of enrollment, and no identification or proof of enrollment is needed.
At-home learning resources will be made available to families on Wednesday.
“During this very difficult time I hope we can work together and continue to look out for each other and for those who are the most vulnerable among us,” Hardebeck wrote.