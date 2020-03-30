The Eau Claire school district is expanding its food services program to provide meals to students at school bus stops throughout the community while buildings remain closed due to COVID-19.
The Student Meals on Yellow Wheels Program will begin Tuesday. The expanded program features four buses dropping off meals between 11:10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. each weekday. Bagged breakfasts and lunches will continue to be provided weekdays at DeLong, Northstar and South middle schools between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All Eau Claire school students 18 and younger may receive one bag per day.
Below is a schedule of each bus route and the times at which it stops at each location:
Locust Lane, Davey and Longfellow school areas:
• Runway Avenue at Robin Road (Sundet Park), 11:10–11:20 a.m.
• Sam Davey Elementary School, 11:30–11:40 a.m.
• Omaha Street at Davis Avenue (by Northside Cemetery), 11:50 a.m.–noon.
• Longfellow Elementary School, 12:10–12:25 p.m.
• Dewey Street at Division Street (in front of Sacred Heart Church), 12:30–12:45 p.m.
Putnam, Manz, Robbins school areas:
• Bollinger Field parking lot (off Stein Boulevard), 11:10–11:25 a.m.
• Manz Elementary School, 11:30–11:45 a.m.
• Skeels Avenue at Pomona Drive (parking lot by strip mall), 11:55 a.m.–12:05 p.m.
• Lever Street at Brian Street (near Prestige Auto), 12:10–12:20 p.m.
• Robbins Elementary School, 12:25 – 12:40 p.m.
Sherman, Roosevelt, Lakeshore and Longfellow school areas:
• Hobart Street at Huyssen Street (North River Front Park), 11:10–11:20 a.m.
• Second Street at Maple Street (Kessler Park), 11:30–11:40 a.m.
• Roosevelt Elementary School, 11:45 a.m.–noon.
• Jeffers Park (Jeffers Road at Shorewood Drive), 12:10–12:20 p.m.
• Mary Place at Renee Drive, 12:35–12:45 p.m.
Northwoods, Flynn and Lakeshore areas:
• Conrad Street at Carpenter Avenue, 11:10–11:20 a.m.
• Soley Avenue at Gala Street (near the Kwik Trip), 11:30–11:40 a.m.
• Flynn Elementary School, 11:55 a.m.–12:10 p.m.
• 1st Reserve at Ferry Street (Newell Playground), 12:25–12:35 p.m.
• Pine Edge Trailer Park on Mitchell Road (by mailboxes), 12:45-12:55 p.m.