A spring 2021 referendum for taxpayers in the Eau Claire school district is under way.
The board voted unanimously Monday to set the April 2021 election date for the upcoming referendum.
The school board has 11 months to put out a community survey, decide what projects to tackle, hold listening sessions and hash out what dollar amount to ask for. They’ll vote on the official referendum question for the ballot in January 2021, according to a mock timeline from the school district.
If a referendum passes that spring, construction could begin as early as summer 2022.
According to that early timeline, the board would hold three listening sessions with taxpayers this February and March.
The Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee has said it will deliver recommendations to the board by October on how to accommodate a growing number of students at south side elementary schools.
Prioritized in the 2021 referendum would be projects at Roosevelt Elementary and South Middle School, according to the timeline.
A renovation at South and a litany of Roosevelt maintenance projects were eliminated from an $87.9 million schools referendum that passed in 2016.
Construction projects at those two schools will likely cost $25 million to $30 million, Eau Claire schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said in November.
Virtual school could grow
The board discussed but didn’t vote Monday on a proposal to expand the Eau Claire Virtual School, a move that would add a combined section of fourth and fifth grade.
The school, where students complete classes online and are supported by existing Eau Claire district staffers, launched in September with 28 slots for sixth through 12th grade.
If the expansion is approved, up to 22 fourth-grade and fifth-grade student slots would be added, and the 28-student cap on sixth through 12th grade would also increase by 14 students each year for three years.
The board did not vote on the proposal Monday.
The impetus behind the virtual school was to target Eau Claire students who were enrolling elsewhere, “to bring back students who were leaving us,” said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning.
“We know we have interest for more,” Schmitt said, adding that 21 of the school’s 23 current students are expected to continue next year, and 40 students have entered the lottery for enrollment in the school next year. “We’re looking next year to get to 64 students.”
If the board approves the expansion, the virtual school would likely hire a dedicated teacher this spring to begin in the fall 2020 semester. The teacher would then build their own fourth-grade curriculum for the school to use during the 2021-22 school year, said Missie Crisp, vice president of the virtual school’s board.
In its first year, the virtual school is estimated to have increased the district’s revenue by $109,244, according to the district.
If the school is expanded, that revenue could increase to a projected $286,733 — calculated outside of existing district staff dedicating time to the virtual school, the district noted.
In other business
• The board Monday unanimously approved a three-year contract with the Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School. In its proposal, the Montessori school had asked the district to bus all of its four-year-old kindergarten students, a move the district projected would cost $50,000 each year. The board approved the contract Monday but rejected the busing proposal; board president Eric Torres said Monday that busing all the school’s 4K students wasn’t possible. Montessori principal Todd Johnson said the school appreciates the board’s support, noting: “We look forward to working with the school board to make sure all students who want to attend the Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School can do so.”
• A new policy requiring political campaigns, and other events that need security, to pay for their security costs in advance was also approved Monday. Under the new policy, the district can ban groups or individuals from holding events at school facilities, unless they paid law enforcement for security costs in advance. The new policy is in response to city and law enforcement officials approaching the district about a potential policy last year. Eau Claire officials said this summer that President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton still owe the city over $54,000 in security costs involving 2016 campaign events. Trump’s invoice was from an April 2 appearance at Memorial High School.
• The board voted to deny a request from a town of Wheaton family to detach their property from the Eau Claire district and attach it to the Elk Mound district. They also voted to approve petitions from families in the Eleva-Strum and the Fall Creek school districts to attach their properties to the Eau Claire school district. However, the Eleva-Strum school board has voted to deny one of the requests the Eau Claire board has approved, said Kim Koller, executive director of administration. Both school districts must approve the annexation petition for it to pass, Koller said. Families can appeal the decision to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
• Board clerk Laurie Klinkhammer was absent Monday.