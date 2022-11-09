EAU CLAIRE — Elementary, middle and high schools across Eau Claire have planned events in honor of our nation’s veterans on Friday. Here's what each one has in store for the day.
Memorial High School
Memorial will have an all-building announcement on Friday starting at 9:25 a.m. Two students will do a short reading. Staff members who are veterans will be listed off, then the announcement will close with the playing of Taps.
North High School
North will host a Veterans Day ceremony beginning at 10:54 a.m. in the auditorium on Friday. This ceremony is open to the public. To RSVP, visit tinyurl.com/nhsvetday22.
Delong Middle School
Delong will hold a Veterans Day assembly at 1 p.m. on Friday. The public is welcome.
Northstar Middle School
Northstar will celebrate Veterans Day in three ways. First, the school will recognize and celebrate veterans within the school community through a tribute bulletin board in the school commons. Students and staff are encouraged to share pictures and stories of veterans who are part of their family and friends.
Second, the Northstar student council students will make signs to go up along Abbe Hill Drive highlighting the holiday from 7-7:30 p.m.
Finally, Friday will begin with an extended building announcement, followed by discussion prompts in all classrooms, from 7:30 to 7:45 a.m.
South Middle School
South will host a Veterans Day celebration that is open to the public at 2:25 p.m. All guests, veterans and 8th grade students will be in the auditorium. The event will be live streamed to 6th and 7th graders, and the public.
Flynn Elementary School
Flynn will host a Veterans Day program for invited families and veterans beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Cookies and coffee will be served to families and veterans in the school lobby starting at 9:30 a.m. The following program will feature veterans being honored by their branch of service and student performances of patriotic songs.
Lakeshore Elementary School
Lakeshore’s Veterans Day festivities will be open to families of students. Veterans and families will be able to visit classrooms from 8:30 to 8:45 a.m. From 9:05 to 9:35, an all-school program will be held in the gym. A livestreaming link will be made available.
Locust Lane Elementary School
Locust Lane will host a Veterans Day program at 2:20 p.m. on Friday. Each grade level will perform a patriotic song and a visiting veteran will speak to the student body.
Veterans and families are invited to attend and, after the program, students who have veterans visiting that day can stay for a treat with their veteran.
Longfellow Elementary School
Longfellow families are invited to attend the school’s annual Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. in the gym. Attendees will be joined by members of the American Legion and the students will perform songs. Longfellow Scouts and the veterans group will do a flag presentation.
Manz Elementary School
Manz will host a Veterans Day celebration for students and staff only at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Students will hear from and perform for visiting veterans. The program will be recorded for families to watch.
Manz will also feature a “Wall of Honor” posted in a hallway with pictures and names of family members of Manz students who served.
Meadowview Elementary School
Meadowview classes are making cards for veterans, which will be distributed by Hyvee to veterans at their Veterans Day Breakfast.
The school will also hold a Veterans Day program at 9 a.m., to which veterans and their families are invited. To honor our veterans, Meadowview students will perform several musical pieces and the principal will play Taps.
There will also be a photo slideshow honoring veterans related to Meadowview families. Veterans are invited to speak in classrooms following the program if they wish.
Northwoods Elementary School
Northwoods will host a public celebration from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Friday. Veterans will share their stories at 1:30 p.m. in the school library, then there will be an all-school assembly at 1:50 p.m.
Putnam Heights Elementary School
Putnam Heights is inviting families to its all-school assembly at 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, where students will do a musical performance for attendees.
There will also be a slideshow where families can share their Hero Wall submission. This will be shared with families at the assembly, but also on Facebook and in the school’s newsletter.
Robbins Elementary School
Robbins will host a Veterans Lunch, where veterans who are family members of Robbins students are invited to eat at the school between 11:10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
This event is not open to the public, just friends and relatives of the students. Other students get to share in the celebration.
Roosevelt Elementary School
Roosevelt will celebrate Veterans Day at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, with related activities occurring throughout the week.
Families with veterans are welcome to attend the student-led program in-person. Because of limited seating, the school is unable to open the event to all families and the public.
The program will be recorded for later viewing.
Sam Davey Elementary School
Sam Davey will celebrate Veterans Day at 2:30 p.m. Veterans are invited to attend the program. They should email mreynolds@ecasd.us to sign-up. This event is not open to the public.
Sherman Elementary School
Sherman will hold its Veterans Day assembly at 9:15 a.m. on Friday. There will be two musical performances by the 4th and 5th grade classes. A handful of students will share their writings about veterans. The public is welcome to attend.
Girl Scout Troop 3042 will do the Presentation of the Flags.
Eau Claire Virtual School
ECVS students and families are invited to the school’s Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m. on Friday, in which the school will honor veterans who are relatives of ECVS students and staff.