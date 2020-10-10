EAU CLAIRE — A convicted sex offender will be sentenced Jan. 15 for entering a woman's Water Street residence while she was sleeping and sexually assaulting her.
Christopher J. Seeley, 46, 3106 Delbert Road, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree sexual assault. A felony count of burglary was dismissed but will be considered by Judge Jon Theisen at sentencing.
Theisen ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections. Seeley could receive up to 25 years in prison.
Eau Claire police notified the public in a news release in September 2016 when Seeley was released from the Sand Ridge Treatment Center and placed in a residence on the city’s north side.
When he was released, Seeley was required to register for life as a sex offender and was on lifetime GPS monitoring.
Seeley remains in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $100,000 cash bail.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman told police she was out drinking with friends on Water Street on the night of Jan. 24 and returned to her Water Street residence at 2 a.m. on Jan. 25 to go to sleep.
The woman said she later awoke to find a man kissing her and touching her vaginal area.
The woman said she didn’t at first realize what was happening but pushed the man away and told him to leave.
The man left the residence and the woman fell back asleep.
The woman recalled the event when she woke up in the morning and called police.
Nearby surveillance cameras showed the woman entering her residence at 2 a.m. The same cameras showed an unknown male entering her residence at 2:51 a.m. and leaving at 4:11 a.m.
The woman, who became very emotional, said she did not know the man or know how he ended up in her apartment.
The woman went to an Eau Claire hospital for a sexual assault examination.
DNA collected from the exam was sent to the state crime lab in Madison.
Eau Claire police were notified Feb. 10 that the DNA was linked to Seeley.
Police learned Seeley is a convicted sex offender. GPS records show Seeley was on Water Street between 2 and 4 a.m. on Jan. 25.
Police arrested Seeley.
Seeley was asked about the woman who claimed to be sexually assaulted and he said he had no idea who she is. He denied entering her residence or having sexual contact with her.
When confronted with the DNA evidence, Seeley admitted he entered the woman’s apartment and kissed her on the neck.
Once he realized she was asleep, Seeley said he fondled the woman’s breasts and touched her vaginal area.
Seeley said the sexual assault lasted for 5 to 10 minutes.
Seeley said he stopped assaulting the woman when he heard someone banging on the door.
Seeley admitted what he did was wrong. When asked by he did it, Seeley said, “Honest to God, I don’t know.”
Seeley admitted he has a drinking problem.
Seeley was convicted in Eau Claire County of a felony county of third-degree sexual assault in 1999 and the same offense in 2005. He was sentenced to prison for the 2005 conviction, and in 2008 Seeley was committed to the custody of the state Department of Health Services and incarcerated at Sand Ridge in Mauston.
On Sept. 21, 2016, an Eau Claire County judge ordered that Seeley be released from Sand Ridge. After the release order, Eau Claire police worked with the state Department of Corrections on the parameters of Seeley’s release and notified community members.