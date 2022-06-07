EAU CLAIRE — From kindergarten through grade 12, students are offered a variety of competition-based extracurriculars in their schools, from a myriad of sports, to academic decathlon, to forensics.
Some students, though, prefer an out-of-the-box type of challenge — a challenge that goes beyond everyday physical or academic competition.
For those students, Odyssey of the Mind offers what they might be looking for. And three area OM teams recently competed at the 2022 Odyssey of the Mind World Finals at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, from May 25 to May 28.
Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving program involving students from kindergarten through college. Teams from all around the world work together at-length to solve predetermined long-term problems and present their solution to the problem at regional, state and world levels of competition.
The program began 40 years ago with an industrial design class at New Jersey’s Rowan University, where students were challenged by Professor Sam Micklus to combine creativity, science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics to find out-of-the-box solutions to different challenges. The most famous of such challenges was to cross a lake without getting wet using a variety of everyday objects — not including a boat, of course.
From there, Odyssey of the Mind gained in popularity, eventually spreading to local schools, 41 states and 27 countries, according to the OM website. Competition is divided into a Primary Division for grades K-2, Division 1 for Grades 3-5, Division 2 for Grades 6-8, Division 3 for grades 9-12 and Division 4 for college students.
Eau Claire was represented at the 2022 world competition by teams from Roosevelt Elementary School, Sam Davey Elementary School and South Middle School. Roosevelt and Sam Davey competed in Division 1 against 74 other teams at the competition, while South competed in Division 2. Roosevelt placed 21st in its division, Sam Davey placed 18th and South placed 30th.
“It was great,” said South Coach Joshua Grobelch. “It was their first year doing this. You don’t normally go to World on your first year. It was a little intimidating for them, but also very exciting.”
Grobelch said this is his first time coaching an OM team, but he had gone to World Finals twice when he competed as a student. He said he hopes to coach again next year, if time allows. Grobelch said he is very proud of his team for all they accomplished this year, noting how much they learned from the start of the season in November to now.
He said this year’s long-term problem challenge involved building two vehicles, with two different propulsion systems, that are able to complete four different tasks that will allow the competitors to escape from a room. The day of the challenge, though, Grobelch said both vehicles stopped working. The team was able to repair one, but the other was beyond help.
“They didn’t know how to use a saw or a drill or any of those things before, but yet, in just a few months, they are soldering wires together and using hacksaws,” Groebelch said. “They came a long way in just a few months.”
The Eau Claire teams competed alongside dozens of teams from around the country, as well as teams from Poland, Switzerland and South Korea.
Lacy Sahr, second-time coach of the Roosevelt team and parent to one of the competitors, said the experience was exciting because it offered her students the chance to connect with kids from all over the world and of different cultures. Her team, she said, was especially interested in pin trading, which is encouraged at OM competitions to foster communication and socialization between participants as they trade their state or country-themed pins with other competitors.
Sahr and Grobelch noted that their teams were most impressed by the team from Poland, which “cleaned house” at the competition.
“Poland is taking in refugees right now,” Sahr said. “And yet, their families were still able to find the resources to send them to this world championship. So, we talked about world events and what was happening, and how that could’ve impacted them not being able to come and, yet, they were still able to be here.”
She added: “It’s always interesting to watch them make that realization that, ‘Oh, my gosh, these students didn’t just come from Wisconsin to Iowa. These students put in the work and the time and the effort and the fundraising to come from across the world to come to this.’ We drove for 4½ hours and that was an effort for us, and for these students to make that effort to come around the world was an eye-opener for our students.”
This was also the Roosevelt team’s first trip to the World Finals. Sahr said she, too, hopes to coach her team again next year, though that may not be a possibility as her students split between middle schools.
Beyond creating those international connections, Sam Davey’s first-time Coach Misty Schmidt said Odyssey of the Mind truly forges a special bond between team members.
In order to succeed in OM, teams have to listen to each other, learn to navigate long-term problems together and work without the help of adults or YouTube, Schmidt explained.
“It’s a huge growth opportunity,” Schmidt said. “It’s not just this one-time thing, but it really expands their horizons. They’ve gotten so much from this.”
Additionally, Schmidt said, there is an extensive OM alumni network. When these students put “Odyssey of the Mind” on their resumes, she said, other alum hire them because they’ll know that they’re out-of-the-box thinkers and problem solvers.
Schmidt implores anyone who might be interested in Odyssey of the Mind to give it a shot at least once. She said it’s a great way to build friendships and there is no try-out process, but team sizes are limited to seven people.
Because of the limit on team sizes, Schmidt said community involvement is vital. More coaches are needed to create more teams. Team funding, she added, also comes through fundraising efforts in the community. Eau Claire’s OM teams are still accepting donations.