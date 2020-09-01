EAU CLAIRE — For the first time since March, DeLong Middle School students hopped off their school buses Tuesday morning and headed into their classrooms.
Tuesday, the Eau Claire school district's first day of classes for some students, felt differently than it has any other year, school administrators and staffers said.
DeLong would normally direct about 1,000 students to their classrooms on the first day of school, said Teri Piper Thompson, DeLong partnership coordinator.
On Tuesday it welcomed around 400 in person, due to classes being split into two separate cohorts and roughly 20% of Eau Claire district students choosing the all-virtual option, Thompson said.
As students exited buses, all wore masks, with signs and staffers directing them to socially distance as best they could.
Though classrooms won't be as full this year, teachers and staffers are delighted to see their students again, Thompson said: "We're so excited to have them back with us."
It marks the first week of the school district’s reopening plan. Students have been split into cohorts to make class sizes smaller and allow for desks to be spaced apart; most K-12 students will only attend face-to-face classes a maximum of two days per week.
Tuesday was the first day of school for Cohort A of the district’s middle and high schools. Cohort B students will begin in-person classes on Thursday, and virtual-only students will begin on Sept. 8.
For elementary school students, Cohort A and the virtual-only students will begin classes on Sept. 8. Cohort B students, as well as first- and second-grade students, are set to start in-person classes on Thursday.
Eau Claire school board president Tim Nordin and Eau Claire schools superintendent Michael Johnson thanked teachers and staff Monday in a video welcoming the new school year.
“You can tell just by looking at us that we’re heading into a school year like no other,” Nordin said in the video, both school officials wearing masks.
“The most important thing is that we’re doing this together for the betterment of our kids, our colleagues and our families,” Johnson said.