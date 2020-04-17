Rev Hillstrom, one of three finalists for Eau Claire school district superintendent, said in a public forum Friday that as the district’s leader, he would build approachability in the community and create connections with bipartisan groups.
Hillstrom, director of educational equity at the Osseo (Minn.) school district, participated in a public virtual forum Friday evening and answered questions from the Eau Claire school board, teachers and a student.
Hillstrom, Rosalie Daca and Michael Johnson are the three finalists for the Eau Claire school district’s superintendent position.
Johnson is assistant superintendent in the South Washington County school district, a St. Paul suburb; Daca is chief academic officer of the Racine school district.
The new superintendent will replace Mary Ann Hardebeck, who will retire from the district this summer.
At the forum, Hillstrom said he would focus on developing relationships with bipartisan groups, both state and local: “I think the philanthropy from the local community is so profound. If we can learn their interests and guidances, they could have a profound impact on funding initiatives within our system.”
Asked about closing the district’s achievement gaps, “unless we get class sizes under 20 there’s very low impact. That’s what the data says,” Hillstrom said.
He noted that the district shouldn’t only focus on curriculum to address achievement gaps, but give teachers more resources to work with a diverse student body.
“If we’re only focused on viable curriculum, we’re missing great opportunities to engage with communities of color and indigenous communities,” Hillstrom said. “... I hope to spend the next 10 to 15 years in Eau Claire answering that question.”
Asked how he would meet the community to fundraise for the district outside of a referendum, Hillstrom added he would first focus on becoming a member of the community and being approachable in multiple community spaces.
He also pointed to his development of student groups in his current Osseo school district, which has about 21,000 students. In a program he began there, staff members regularly collect student opinions “to inform decisions across the district.”
Before Hillstrom moved to the Osseo school district in 2015, he served as assistant director in the St. Paul Public Schools’ office of teaching and learning, and as the Indian Education Specialist in the Robbinsdale (Minn.) school district, according to his resume.
He holds a doctor of education degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
On Friday Hillstrom described himself as a “very fiscally conservative individual,” and “deeply committed to people and being responsible with resources.” He noted that his Cherokee-Irish heritage “informs the way I see the world pretty profoundly.”
Hillstrom and his wife have six grown children.
The public forum Friday was the last of the district’s three sessions with the finalists this week.
The school board, which began the search in October, said 37 people applied for the superintendent position.
The board has said it will choose a new superintendent in late April. That person is expected to start in the position on or before July 1.