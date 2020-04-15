Rosalie Daca, one of three finalists for Eau Claire school district superintendent, said Wednesday she would create a public data dashboard, connect with a student advisory board and speak to teachers and stakeholders about the district’s strategic plan if she is chosen this spring to be the district’s next leader.
“If you can’t measure it, you can’t monitor it. We need to make sure our strategies and goals are truly measurable with the data that’s available,” Daca, chief academic officer of the Racine school district, said at a virtual public forum.
During Daca’s presentation, when she spoke mostly about a strategic plan for the district, she said she would work to establish a public dashboard so the community can see how it’s working toward goals.
After extended school closures because of the coronavirus, districts will have to course-correct in 2021 to make up for lost time, Daca said, emphasizing teachers’ need for more resources.
“As superintendent, I would be committed to managing that plan, providing those regular updates and ensuring that the resources are there, while also transparency in the results we’re getting,” she said.
Daca, Michael Johnson and Rev Hillstrom are the three finalists for the Eau Claire school district’s superintendent position.
Johnson is assistant superintendent in the South Washington County school district, a St. Paul suburb; Hillstrom is director of educational equity for the Osseo (Minn.) school district.
The new superintendent will replace Mary Ann Hardebeck, who will retire from the district this summer.
In response to a question from board student representative Morgan Priem, Daca said as superintendent, she would also “highly value” creating an advisory council of high school and eighth-grade students that her office would meet with regularly.
“You’re the ones that are experiencing the educational system at this time, and we need to hear what you think as well,” Daca said.
Daca has spent six years at the Racine school district, the fifth largest in Wisconsin, first as middle school assistant principal and elementary school principal, then as the district’s chief academic officer. Before moving to Wisconsin she was an assistant principal and taught middle and high school math in Florida, she said.
Daca is a doctoral student at Cardinal Stritch University and expects to receive her Ph.D. in August.
Her forum Wednesday was the second of three public, virtual forums with finalists scheduled for this week.
Wednesday evening, teachers and members of the community asked Daca questions in a virtual meeting open to the public.
The district will host a similar virtual forum with Hillstrom from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The school board, which began the search in October, said 37 people applied for the superintendent position.
The board has said it will choose a new superintendent in late April. That person is expected to start in the position on or before July 1.
For more information about this week’s finalist forums and for instructions on participating via phone, tablet, other device or computer, visit www.ecasd.us/District/About/Superintendent-Search.