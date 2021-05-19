EAU CLAIRE — The owner of Double Days Sports Bar and Grill has been fined $579 for allowing patrons inside during the early days of the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020.
Kevin G. Patterson, 50, 4522 Oakwood Hills Parkway, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He was originally charged with a misdemeanor count of violating health rules orders.
According to the criminal complaint:
On March 17, 2020, the state Department of Health Services ordered a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 10 or more people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The department also ordered that effective at 5 p.m. that day, all bars and restaurants shall close in Wisconsin. Restaurants were allowed to remain open for takeout or delivery service only.
At 6:20 p.m. on March 24, 2020, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office received a Crime Stoppers tip regarding Double Days, 3020 London Road. The tipster indicated Patterson continued to operate during limited hours on an invitation-only basis.
The tipster said there was an ongoing larger gathering at the bar. The tipster said the bar windows were darkened and patrons were to pay with cash only.
The tipster said patrons were parking away from the bar, walking up on foot, and using the back door so attention wouldn’t be drawn to the establishment.
At 8 p.m., deputies went to the back door of Double Days and found it closed and locked. Sheriff Ron Cramer went to the front door and could see lights on and activity inside through the makeshift window tint. Cramer knocked on the glass door and was let inside by Patterson. He also let the deputies inside the back door.
Deputies observed six patrons sitting at the bar and at gaming machines. All had drinks in front of them. Five of the patrons had alcoholic drinks and one had a cup of water.
There were also people smoking cigarettes inside the bar.
Patterson admitted to knowing he was supposed to be shut down. He also acknowledged that people were being allowed to smoke inside the bar. There was an ashtray on a table containing numerous cigarette butts.
The six patrons were instructed to leave the bar.
Patterson was instructed to shut the bar down and remove the black tint from the windows and doors. Patterson did so while law enforcement was still present. Patterson then said he would clean up and leave the bar.