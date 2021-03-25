EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire tavern owner will forfeit nearly $32,000 for running a shake-of-the-day game at his business.
Terry A. Luer, 71, 1253 McGregor Drive, pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of conducting a commercial gambling lottery and a misdemeanor count of permitting his premises to be used for commercial gambling.
Judge Sarah Harless fined Luer $443 for the misdemeanor charge.
As part of a one-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be dismissed if Luer pays an additional $250 fine, commits no new crimes and allows no commercial gambling of any type at any tavern he owns or operates.
Luer must also forfeit $31,775 that was seized by authorities.
According to the criminal complaint:
An anonymous person called the state Department of Revenue's enforcement unit in October to report a dice game with a $40,000 jackpot at Big T's Saloon, 2007 Third St.
The person's friend paid $2,000 into the dice game, but had been kicked out of the bar and told not to come back, making her ineligible for the jackpot.
Undercover special agents from the Department of Revenue went to the bar in mid-October for surveillance to learn more about the dice game, which had reached a $31,000 jackpot prize at the time. The agents also took note of video gambling machines, a game for gambling on football games and an advertisement for a weekly poker tournament.
Agents returned on Oct. 20 with Eau Claire police detectives to speak with bar management. Luer admitted he collected money from patrons for the shake-of-the-day game.
The agents seized $31,775 in cash, which the state intended to seek as a forfeiture.