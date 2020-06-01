The last open seat on the Eau Claire school board was filled Monday night, when early childhood educator Erica Zerr was chosen from four candidates to fill the vacancy left by former board President Eric Torres.
In addition to her employment at St. Edward’s Montessori School in Eau Claire, which accepts students between ages 2¾ to 6, Zerr cited as qualifications her several years of work with grassroots group Initiative for New Directions in Education. INDE was instrumental in creating the Mondovi nature-based public charter school Anthony Acres and also advocated for creating a charter school and nature campus at the former Little Red Elementary site south of Eau Claire.
It isn’t Zerr’s first run for a board seat: She narrowly lost in the district’s April 2019 election, when she first ran for Eau Claire school board.
Zerr also served for two years on the district’s Family Advisory Council and for eight years on the Chippewa Valley Montessori Parent Group, according to her resume.
“I lean more to the flipped, bottom-up style of leadership, and looking and pressing for student and educator voices in shaping solutions and designing programming to meet the needs of our school communities,” Zerr said Monday night.
She will serve out the rest of Torres’ term, which ends in April 2021. In her application, she said she plans to run for re-election when the term expires.
Zerr also said she would “push hard” for equity, diversity and inclusion within the district and “would not be opposed to taking a look” at tracking in secondary schools — referring to a sometimes-controversial practice of grouping students within schools according to their achievement level.
Zerr’s children attend South Middle School and Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School, according to her application.
The other three candidates for the seat were Eau Claire software engineer Justin Hendrickson, learning and development executive Omar Parks and UW-Eau Claire director of procurement Melissa Allen.
Zerr received votes from Joshua Clements, Aaron Harder, Tim Nordin and Marquell Johnson Monday night; Phil Lyons voted for Hendrickson and Lori Bica voted for Parks.
Zerr is the second board member to be appointed within a month. Johnson, UW-Eau Claire associate professor of kinesiology and director of rehabilitation science, was appointed to a board seat on May 18 left vacant by Laurie Klinkhammer.
Board members denounce Floyd murder
Amid days of nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, several Eau Claire school board members on Monday condemned police brutality in his death.
Board President Tim Nordin called Floyd’s death a “senseless murder … by Minneapolis police officers.”
Nordin said the school board in the future will likely reconsider tracking and skill-based grouping methods in classrooms, and needs to amplify the voices of people of color, women, LGBTQ people and minority groups when looking at the district’s achievement gaps.
Board member Johnson also called for “personal and daily effort” from community members to be aware of biases and prejudices.
“Discussions of topics related to (equity, diversity and inclusion) are a great start, but not enough,” Johnson said.
The board members’ criticism of Floyd’s death comes as hundreds gathered in Eau Claire Sunday and Monday at a peaceful protest and a silent vigil, respectively, for Floyd.
In other school district news:
- Monday’s meeting was Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck’s last as head of the school district. She is set to retire from the district at the end of June after nearly eight years as superintendent — but said Monday she plans to “look to continue living in Eau Claire” and thanked teachers, principals and staff members: “I can’t say enough about the people who work behind the scenes, their ability to give, their ability to go the extra mile.” Nordin and former board President Torres also praised Hardebeck’s career in May: “Your many contributions will not be forgotten, but lifted up as ongoing successes for our great district,” Nordin said Monday.
- The board voted Monday to shorten the district’s required time frame to notify hourly employees of layoffs. The new policy says the district must give hourly employees 14 calendar days of notice before a layoff, a reduction from a required 30 days of notice. The school district’s attorney initially recommended a change that would let the district lay off hourly employees with just one day’s notice, but “ideally with seven to 14 days of notice,” said Kay Marks, executive director of human resources. Board members expressed concern about a single days’ notice for hourly employees; most said Monday night they favored a minimum of 14 days’ notice instead. Legal counsel recommended the change because in an emergency situation, the 30 days notice requirement “hampered us and tied our hands” during a mandated school closure, Marks said. See the Leader-Telegram’s Wednesday edition for more coverage of the board’s vote.