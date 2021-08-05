EAU CLAIRE — A longtime South Middle School social studies teacher has been elected to a leadership role in the country’s largest teacher’s union.
Ron “Duff” Martin, currently president of the Wisconsin Education Association Council, will in September begin a three-year term on the National Education Association’s executive committee.
It’s a move up the ladder of the same organization for Martin: The WEAC is a state-level affiliate of the NEA.
The NEA is the country’s largest labor union and largest teachers’ union; it has three million members.
“You just never know when you have six people running for two positions … it was kind of crazy, but exciting,” said Martin, a teacher of more than 20 years and a fixture among Eau Claire public educators.
The NEA election this summer was held via secret ballot by nearly 8,000 delegates attending a virtual annual NEA assembly.
Martin will serve a three-year term on the national union’s nine-member executive committee, which is responsible for the union’s policy and interests.
Martin said he hopes to emphasize teachers’ voices and racial and social justice while helping shape NEA policy.
“They’re the experts,” he said of teachers working through the COVID-19 pandemic. “We need to make sure those voices are at the table.”
Martin also called for “adequate funding” for Wisconsin schools in wake of the pandemic, referencing the state’s achievement gap between students of color and white students.
“What’s been exposed are the things we always knew were going on: the opportunity gap for special needs students, students of color, low-income impoverished kids,” he said of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have to really spend some time on that and think about how we do things differently and meet the needs of students … I think we’re also going to have to address this over-reliance on standardized testing.”
Martin, WEAC’s first Native American president and a Minong native, said his heritage is “incredibly important” to him and influenced his career as an educator.
“I always remind myself that I’m not here to be the voice or representative of all Native Americans. My job is to be a good role model,” Martin said. “As a national elected member I will be an advocate for Native Americans and Indian education. I feel so honored and lucky to be able to have that role.”
NEA’s president, Becky Pringle, praised Martin’s work in a statement: “Duff Martin has spent his life and career passionately advocating for the eradication of institutional racism in our education system, and his election to NEA’s Executive Committee is especially timely as our country grapples with racial, social, and economic justice.”
Martin isn’t the only Wisconsin teacher to serve on the NEA’s executive board. Shelly Moore Krajacic, an Ellsworth drama and English teacher, was elected to the executive board in 2015 and is ending her second term this year, according to the union’s website.
Martin has long been involved with a slew of other Chippewa Valley organizations: He is president of the Eau Claire Patriotic Council; a student council advisor; former president of the Eau Claire Association of Educators; and a former member of the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley’s board of directors.
Though as WEAC’s president Martin currently lives between Eau Claire and Madison, he plans to make Eau Claire his permanent home base — in between plenty of travel to Washington, D.C. and other states — when he begins work at the national teacher’s union.
“It is home for me,” Martin said of Eau Claire. “It’s a community I just love.”
At WEAC, vice president and teacher Peggy Wirtz-Olsen will complete the one-year remainder of Martin’s term, said WEAC spokeswoman Christina Brey. In spring 2022, members will elect another president, who will assume the post in August 2022.