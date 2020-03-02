Eau Claire teachers told the school board Monday that a new approach to their reading curriculum is helping students learn to read more quickly and efficiently.
In the 2019-20 school year, the Eau Claire district’s kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers began using an updated “foundational skills” approach to teaching reading, said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning for the district.
Among other things, the new approach emphasizes phonics — a method of learning to read by learning to connect letters with their corresponding sounds.
“This conversation became active in our school district about four years ago,” Schmitt told the Eau Claire school board Monday night. “Teachers reached out to us knowing their students were struggling, wanting to make sure they had the science backing and skills to make them successful.”
Jake Donze, principal of Robbins Elementary School, said the new phonics-focused curriculum is producing positive early results.
“What we’ve found is if in the kindergarten through first-grade level, if they’re not getting that phonics piece, by third, fourth, fifth grade there’s a big dip in their reading level,” Donze said. “(If) they can’t figure out the meanings of some of these words, that really hurts their vocabulary.”
Donze said while there have been some bumps in the road for teachers — with using a new curriculum, sometimes lessons will take longer — he believes “it’s going to pay a lot of dividends in the future.”
Sarah Loback, first grade teacher at Meadowview, said her students’ writing skills have improved, in addition to their ability to read.
“We’re able to dig really deep into the data and say, our students definitely know this and can do it, or our students need more work in this area,” Loback said.
The phonics-based approach is part of a longtime disagreement about how kids best learn to read. A 2019 EdWeek Research Center survey found that 72% of nearly 700 U.S. elementary teachers said their schools instead used a “balanced literacy” approach — which incorporates some phonics, but in simplified terms, also dictates that most students can pick up the ability to read naturally, through context, photos and other cues.
The Eau Claire school district’s new approach is “consistent with the (Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s) recent endorsement,” Schmitt said.
State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor on Jan. 22 said the Wisconsin DPI would begin supporting school districts who are moving to include “explicit and systemic phonics” in their reading instruction.
Signaling support
The board voted unanimously to approve a resolution announcing the district’s support of the Chippewa Valley Hmong community, in light of recent reports that President Donald Trump’s administration is negotiating to deport some Hmong residents in the U.S. to Laos.
The move would impact more than 4,500 Hmong and Lao U.S. residents who are not American citizens and who have committed crimes or have deportation orders against them, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.
The resolution states: “The Eau Claire Area School District Board of Education reiterates its steadfast support of all the members of the Hmong community living here in the United States, State of Wisconsin and especially our students, staff and families in our District and furthermore we strongly urge the reconsideration of any proposal that would result in the deportation of any members of our Hmong community.”
The resolution was proposed by board member Charles Vue, according to meeting documents.
In other school district news:
• The board unanimously voted to approve a proposal to expand the Eau Claire Virtual School. The decision will add up to 22 more fourth and fifth grade student spots, and 14 additional spots for sixth through 12th grade students starting in the 2020-21 school year. Twenty-three students currently attend the school, where classes are taught online.
• Low bids for several capital projects within the school district were awarded Monday. The projects included fall protection around skylights at 11 schools, window replacements at Sam Davey Elementary School and the district administration building, a paint booth installation at North High School and tennis court projects at three schools.
• The board is slated to meet today, Wednesday and Thursday nights for about 2½ hours each night, and on Friday night for about one hour, in closed session meetings to discuss the superintendent search. The board is reviewing the 37 superintendent applications it received for the position. The board is on its schedule to choose finalists and host their visits to Eau Claire in March, said Lori Bica, board vice president, on Monday.