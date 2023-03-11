EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire teen was fined $443 for injuring two males in a recorded fight that was posted to social media.

Maxwell F. Oatman, 19, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of battery. A felony count of physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Jon Theisen.