EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire teen will have the option of spending 30 days in jail or performing 240 hours of community service for his role in an assault last spring that police say was captured on social media.
Chase M. Passon, 18, 1221 Belmont Ave., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of substantial battery and possession of narcotics, and an unrelated felony count of burglary.
Judge Michael Schumacher placed Passon on four years of probation.
As conditions of probation, Passon cannot have contact with the victim or his family and must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment.
Passon is also required to pursue any recommended treatment or programming and pay restitution, the amount of which is still to be determined.
According to Eau Claire police:
Police received an anonymous complaint of the assault at 7:20 a.m. Thursday, May 21.
Officers reviewed the video, which showed a defenseless male being beaten by another male.
Officers determined the assault occurred at a residence in the 2300 block of Sunset Drive.
Passon was identified as the primary aggressor and admitted to the assault.
The investigation determined that three other people were also involved.
The victim was treated at an Eau Claire hospital for his injuries, which included a concussion.
A large number of threats had been directed toward the suspects.
According to the criminal complaint related to the burglary conviction:
Passon and a second person took a television and game systems Nov. 21, 2019, after breaking into a residence in the 400 block of Hobart Street.
As part of a plea agreement, felony charges of robbery with use of force and substantial battery in connection with what police said was a beating and robbery of a man at an Altoona residence were dismissed but considered by Schumacher at Passon’s sentencing hearing.
According to the criminal complaint in that case:
Police were sent to the 1600 block of Lynn Avenue in Altoona at 7:15 p.m. Friday, July 17, for a possible assault.
A 50-year-old man had serious bleeding from a head injury as a result of the assault.
The suspects had reportedly fled to a nearby residence.
An officer arrived to find the man sitting outside on the curb. He was bleeding from the right side of his head.
The man said two teens assaulted him and held a knife to his back.
The man was taken to an Eau Claire hospital, where he received stitches for two cuts near his right eye.
The suspects, Passon and a second male, were found at a nearby residence.
Passon was in possession of a bank card that belonged to the man.
Passon said the man used racial slurs against him.
At one point, Passon said, he punched the man twice in the face.
A witness told police Passon and the second male walked up to the man and started hitting, kicking and dragging him on the sidewalk of Second Street West.
The witness said he saw Passon and the second male take something out of the man’s pocket.
A second witness later found the man’s keys, watch and wallet in or outside his apartment.