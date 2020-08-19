EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire teen will spend three years on probation for stabbing another teen during an argument.
The assailant appeared to be under the influence of a drug, police said.
Tyrell W. Hedlund, 18, 527 Maple St., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery.
A felony count of child abuse and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed knife were dismissed but considered by Judge John Manydeeds at sentencing.
As conditions of probation, Manydeeds ordered Hedlund not to have contact with the victim or possess knives, except in his residence for cooking or food preparation. Hedlund must also maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Hedlund was fined $518.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire May 28 concerning an assault case.
A 17-year-old male came in and was treated for a deep laceration on his left arm. The male said he had fallen off his bicycle.
Mayo staff believed he was lying about falling off a bicycle to cover up what actually happened to his arm.
Mayo staff believed the male was cut by a knife. At one point, Mayo staff overheard the male say, “I’m not going to rat.”
The male’s friend also told police the male was injured by hitting a bench after falling off his bicycle.
When asked to tell the truth, the male’s friend said the male was cut with a knife during an argument with Hedlund in a driveway in the 500 block of Maple Street.
The friend said Hedlund carried the knife in a sheath on his waist band and that Hedlund was under the influence of Xanax.
Officers then spoke to Hedlund, who admitted to cutting the male with a knife. Police noticed Hedlund was lethargic and his speech was very slow.
Hedlund was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of a prescription drug with intent to deliver in February in Eau Claire County.