EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire teen will spend two years on probation for causing a traffic crash in the town of Union while fleeing a state trooper.
Deshawn P. Nyren, 18, 3058 Runway Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and unrelated counts of concealing a stolen firearm, battery and theft.
A felony count of eluding an officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Sarah Harless.
As a condition of probation, Nyren must undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 1:10 a.m. on July 19, a state trooper saw a westbound Chevrolet Malibu getting onto Highway 312 from Clairemont Avenue traveling at a high rate of speed. The posted speed limit is 50 mph and the trooper obtained a speed reading of 81 mph.
The trooper activated his emergency lights on his squad car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The Malibu’s speed began to increase as the trooper followed. The Malibu was headed toward the traffic lights at Kane Road at a high rate of speed.
The traffic lights for Kane Road turned red. The Malibu did not stop. A second later the Malibu collided with a car that had just entered the intersection from the south.
The force of the impact spun the car completely around. The Malibu had severe front end damage and rolled several hundred feet west of the intersection before coming to a stop.
The trooper found two passengers in the Malibu. They were both upset and said the driver took off running to the west.
The front seat passenger had a small amount of blood on his left knee. The rear passenger said she was not injured.
Both passengers said they did not know the name of the driver, only his nickname. They said they saw the squad car parked in the crossover while the driver was going 80 mph.
When the trooper pulled out of the crossover, the passengers said they told the driver he had passed a cop and that he should pull over.
The passengers said the driver refused to pull over and sped up. When they approached the intersection with the red light, one of the passengers yelled at the driver.
The female passenger contacted the driver’s brother, who identified the driver as Nyren. A trooper showed the passengers a state Department of Transportation photo of Nyren and they agreed he was the driver.