EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire teen will spend two years on probation for causing a traffic crash in the town of Union while fleeing a state trooper.

Deshawn P. Nyren, 18, 3058 Runway Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and unrelated counts of concealing a stolen firearm, battery and theft.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com