EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire teen who authorities say possessed child pornography will spend four years on probation.
Zachariah D. Sherman, 18, 3214 State St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Judge Jon Theisen fined Sherman $1,036.
As conditions of probation, Theisen ordered Sherman to undergo a sex offender assessment and any programming or treatment recommended by his agent. Sherman must also register as a sex offender for the next 15 years.
According to the criminal complaint:
Local authorities on Feb. 10 received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was coming from an IP address linked to Sherman.
Sherman was the subject of a similar investigation when he was 16 years old. At that time, he admitted to uploading images of child pornography and had been viewing the material "for years."
Authorities executed a search warrant at Sherman's residence.
Sherman admitted he had viewed a couple images of child pornography, the last time being in December. Sherman said he had about five images of child pornography on his phone that he then deleted.