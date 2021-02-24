EAU CLAIRE — When COVID-19 reached the Chippewa Valley just over a year ago, most recreational activities came to a screeching halt.
Tennis was no exception.
The John & Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center shut down March 13 and didn’t reopen until May 26 when the governor’s safer-at-home order was lifted.
“COVID hit us pretty hard and quick just like everybody else,” said Matt Boughton, tennis center director. “But as soon as we were able to open, we were ready to go.”
The center rallied by stockpiling enough tennis balls to give everyone a new can when they arrived, removing doors so players didn’t have to touch any surfaces inside the building and installing multiple hand sanitizer stations. It also adopted a strict sanitization protocol and a mandatory mask policy.
“We made every effort we could to make sure everyone felt safe coming back to tennis,” Boughton said. “We tried to make it so you could get into the building, onto the courts and back out without having to touch anything but your racquet and tennis balls.”
The strategy was an overhead smash hit, as the center has set participation records every month since June.
Players of all ages gravitated toward a sport that naturally offers social distancing, with two or four players sharing a court of nearly 3,000 square feet. Forget 6 feet; tennis players often rally from baselines 78 feet apart.
The same phenomenon has buoyed the sport nationwide.
Tennis participation in the U.S. increased by 22% in 2020, with 21.6 million people hitting the courts, according to an annual survey from the Physical Activity Council. The survey also revealed that nearly 3 million new players picked up a racquet last year, up 44% from the previous year.
The surge in participation led to nearly a 40% increase in entry-level racquet sales, the Tennis Industry Association indicated, along with widespread reports of tennis ball shortages.
The Eau Claire center, which received United States Tennis Association grants to help it buy cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and extra tennis balls, ended the ball handout after six months when research suggested the coronavirus doesn’t stay on tennis balls, Boughton said.
“We’ve been able to navigate the situation effectively by being fluid and being able to be nimble on our feet,” he said.
One of the players who quickly returned to the courts after the center reopened was Memorial High School junior Molly Hower, who played No. 2 singles for the Old Abes in 2019 before having the fall 2020 season postponed until this spring.
While Hower said she has limited most other activities during the pandemic, she plays or works at the tennis center about six days a week. Tennis has been a godsend, providing her with an outlet for fitness, fun and competition.
“Coming to the tennis center has been really great,” Hower said. “I’ve always felt really safe coming here, and it’s a great thing to be able to see other people.”
Hower’s mother, Deb, also has enjoyed playing a few matches with Molly and has been impressed with the safety precautions taken by the center.
“It’s good that they can get out in a way that feels safe, get some exercise and at least see other people even though they don’t get too close,” Deb Hower said of the junior players.
The youth tennis programs in particular took off, with middle school sports abruptly canceled and young athletes seeking other forms of competition. All of the center’s youth programs have waiting lists, Boughton said.
“We had the opportunity to attract kids from other sports that weren’t happening,” Boughton said, noting that a number of basketball and soccer players have taken up tennis in the past nine months.
In addition to offering group programming and private lessons, the center has even run several tournaments, including the recent boys national 14-and-under championships that attracted players from 13 states. The biggest pandemic-related changes are a policy allowing only one spectator per player and the elimination of the tradition of potluck meals shared by competitors and their families.
The center eases the potential pain of the one-spectator rule by streaming USTA tournament matches over the internet. Boughton mentioned that one New York player in the national tournament noted that his grandparents were watching from Russia.
“I think there are limited activities people can do right now, and a lot of players have parents who feel like this is a safe sport for their kids to participate in,” Boughton said.
He acknowledged that center officials have gotten some pushback from individuals who didn’t think masks should be required on the court, but said he believes most people support the policy and that it has helped attract new players and retain existing players with compromised immune systems.
Molly Hower said she doesn’t think twice about donning a mask before matches.
“I’ve completely adjusted to it,” she said. “When I’m playing, I usually don’t even notice I have it on.”
So far, Boughton said, the new tennis players are sticking with it.
His goal is to keep it that way, even after the pandemic fades away.