EAU CLAIRE — In a potential bid to appeal to students who prefer virtual schooling, the Eau Claire Virtual School could expand this fall.
The Eau Claire school board will likely discuss expanding the school, after members of the ECVS governance board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an expansion proposal.
The virtual school is a charter school that partners with the Eau Claire school district. It opened in September 2019 with 23 students. As of this year, it’s open to 64 students in fourth through 12th grades.
The district is proposing removing ECVS’ enrollment cap, adding kindergarten through third grade levels, and using Eau Claire school district curriculum for kindergarten through third grade.
Currently, ECVS uses Pearson, an online schooling curriculum, for its students in fourth through 12th grade.
If the school district signals its approval to expand ECVS, it means the Eau Claire school district could make a bid to hold onto students who might otherwise enroll elsewhere, said Jim Schmitt, the district’s executive director of teaching and learning.
Right now, roughly 2,000 students in the Eau Claire school district — around 20% of its enrolled students — are in all-virtual classes.
The district hopes to keep those students when the COVID-19 pandemic winds down.
If it wants to offer all-virtual classes in the 2021-2022 school year, the district must do it through a virtual charter school model, Schmitt said at a Tuesday meeting of the virtual school’s governance board.
“Districts in general are seeing about a 3% drop in enrollment,” Schmitt said. “Looking forward to next year, there’s going to be a lot of movement of students. How the district is positioned to support students and families as they make those decisions is the challenge in front of all of us.”
In a recent survey, about 150 students out of 500 respondents showed interest in joining ECVS, said Mike Johnson, superintendent of Eau Claire schools.
“If we’re not able to serve (these students), it seems like they’re going to want to go somewhere else and find another venue, another online school,” Johnson told the virtual school’s governance board on Tuesday. “We’d love to be able to deliver that here.”
Expanding the virtual school would also open up opportunities for teachers who prefer to teach online, Johnson said.
Expanding virtual offerings
It’s not the first time the Eau Claire school board has talked about expanding the virtual school.
The school board in March 2020 approved an enrollment cap for the school’s 2020-2021 year, limiting its enrollment to 22 students in grades four and five, and 42 students in grades six through 12.
In its first year, the virtual school is estimated to have increased the district’s revenue by $109,244, according to district figures from early 2020.
The plans for expansion also means the district has paused the school’s enrollment lottery this winter. ECVS lottery applications were meant to close Jan. 31, and the lottery was meant to be held Feb. 8, but the district is “temporarily suspending” the lottery until the school board discusses the expansion plan, according to the virtual school’s website.
“We’ve talked a lot about expansion being purposeful and methodical,” Schmitt said Tuesday. “We’re trying to balance that with the fact that we’ve got this new challenge in front of us.”