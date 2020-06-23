One of two Eau Claire women accused of neglecting 20 cats and eight dogs at their residence will spend two years on probation.
Sheri A. Perez, 51, 1732 Seventh St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of providing improper animal shelter space, intentionally providing improper animal shelter ventilation and intentionally providing improper animal shelter sanitation.
Twenty-eight misdemeanor counts of intentionally mistreating animals were dismissed.
Judge Sarah Harless also fined Perez $860.
As conditions of probation, Perez must undergo any recommended programming and cannot care for or have any custody of animals without the approval of her probation agent.
Co-defendant Joan A. Schmitz, 54, also of 1732 Seventh St., was previously sentenced to two years of probation.
According to the criminal complaint:
Health officials went to the residence of Perez and Schmitz on Sept. 24 based on reports of poor living conditions.
The house had a strong pungent odor, and much of the residence was full of clutter, debris and garbage.
Authorities seized 20 cats and eight dogs from the residence.
A veterinarian from Northside Animal Hospital examined all 28 animals.
He determined all the animals were infested with large amounts of fleas. Most of them had secondary bacterial infections of the skin, ears and feet.
The veterinarian determined all the cats had mild to severe allergic bumps.
He determined the dogs had chronic dermatitis because of the large amount of fleas over a long period of time.
The veterinarian saw the dogs were badly infected with seborrhea, thickened skin over most of their bodies and crusting due to yeast infections secondary to chronic allergies.
The veterinarian determined the condition the animals were found in was complete neglect of care that would take months or years to develop.