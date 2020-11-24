EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman has exposed her four children, ages 2 to 11, to methamphetamine, police say.
Kayla R. Bundy, 33, 233 Ferry St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of neglecting a child and two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child.
A $2,000 signature bond was set for Bundy, which prohibits her from having contact with her children unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
Bundy returns to court Monday.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Oct. 15, an Eau Claire police detective became involved in a domestic abuse and drug endangered children investigation at Bundy's residence.
Bundy and an adult male resided together at the residence. She was responsible for the care of her four children. Bundy told a social worker that she and the adult male used methamphetamine together and that her use was almost daily.
Bundy said she did not believe her children were aware of the drug use, but that she and the male did ingest methamphetamine with her children present in the home.