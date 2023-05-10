EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman has been found guilty of one of two felony neglect charges where police say she failed to get medical treatment for her 3-year-old son’s head injuries.
The boy was injured after he fell from 8 to 12 feet onto pavement at the woman’s residence during May 2022, police said.
Following a one-day jury trial this week in Eau Claire County Court, Celena R. Stone was found guilty of neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur and the child is under age 6.
Stone, 26, 324½ Fifth Ave., was acquitted of neglecting a child where the consequence is great bodily harm.
Judge Emily Long ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.
Stone will remain free on a $15,000 signature bond until her sentencing on July 20.
Stone could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to investigate a child abuse case on May 28 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
The grandmother of the 3-year-old boy had brought the boy to the hospital after he had stayed with Stone, his biological mother, on Fifth Avenue in Eau Claire.
The boy had severe bruising to the left side of his head. The grandmother said the boy had fallen off the roof or deck of Stone’s residence the previous day.
A nurse said initial tests showed the boy had a left orbital fracture, bleeding on the brain and other internal injuries. The boy’s left eye had been swollen to the point he could not open it. He also had other bruises and abrasions to his back, right shin and face.
The boy had been in the trauma unit at the Eau Claire hospital but was being taken to Rochester, Minn., by helicopter.
The grandmother said she is the legal guardian for the boy and that he lives with her. The grandmother said she allowed Stone to have visitation with the boy from May 24 to 27. The grandmother said she usually keeps in phone contact with Stone and the boy whenever Stone has the child.
This time, Stone did not respond to the grandmother’s calls or text messages. The grandmother eventually got in contact with Stone by phone on May 28 and demanded that Stone turn over the child to her. Stone told the woman the child had a bad accident and needed to go to the hospital.
The grandmother observed the boy’s injuries and immediately took him to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Stone said the boy either “fell from the roof” or “fell from the second story deck” at her residence the previous day.
Stone provided the grandmother with no reason for not seeking medical attention for the child.
Police talked with a male who lives with Stone. The male said he just got back to the residence from playing basketball when he learned the boy had fallen 13 to 14 feet. The male said there was no blood from the fall. The male and Stone tried to put ice on the boy’s eye, but the child did not seem to like the ice on his injury.
The male said there initially was a bump on the child’s forehead. When they later woke him up to check on him, they found that the boy’s eye was swollen shut.
The male said the child seemed to be acting normal, was still playing and seemed interested in things going on at the residence.
A doctor told police the child’s injuries were consistent with falling from an elevated position. The doctor said it was his opinion that the child’s injuries were the result of medical or supervisory neglect.
Stone told police the child fell from a roof near a landing on the stairs leading to the door of her residence. She estimated the child fell 8 to 10 feet.
Stone said she did not see the child fall but heard him cry and immediately went to assist him. Stone said multiple times she did not think the child was as injured as he actually was.
A police officer asked Stone why she didn’t receive medical attention for the child. She said the boy was acting normal, which was why she thought that he was not that injured.