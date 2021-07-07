EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman faces criminal charges after police say she injured herself and another woman during a hit-and-run crash last month at North Clairemont Avenue and Vine Street.
Cora C. Johnson, 20, 1322 Summit St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of causing injury by hit and run and misdemeanor counts of third-offense drunken driving and operating after revocation.
Johnson is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on July 21.
According to the criminal complaint:
The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. on June 19.
A small silver vehicle, which was driven by Johnson, had fled the scene. A pizza delivery driver witnessed the crash and followed the fleeing vehicle to the parking lot at ClaireWaters Bar & Restaurant.
The driver of the other vehicle told police that Johnson was westbound on Vine Street and caused the crash by running a red light.
The driver of the other vehicle said she had a pain in her neck and shoulders as a result of the crash.
A second officer was informed that Johnson's vehicle was in the woods near ClaireWaters Bar. He arrived to find Johnson crying in the woods.
Johnson was bleeding from the mouth. She admitted she was the driver of the vehicle, that she had been drinking alcohol, and that she was tired of her addiction.
The officer could smell the strong odor of intoxicants on Johnson's breath. She had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet.
Johnson had blood on her face, chest and hands, and was complaining of knee pain.
Field sobriety tests were not administered to Johnson because of her possible head and knee injuries.
Johnson was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Johnson was uncooperative with hospital staff. Because she refused to submit to a chemical test of her blood, a search warrant was obtained.
A sample of Johnson's blood was taken and mailed to the State Crime Lab.
Johnson's driver's license was revoked for a prior drunken driving-related offense. She is required to have an ignition interlock device installed on any vehicle she owns or operates.
Johnson was previously convicted of drunken driving in February 2020 and September 2020 in Portage County.
If convicted of the felony charge, Johnson could be sentenced to up to nine months in prison.