EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman has been fined $181 for setting her trailer home on fire by igniting a piece of paper.
Cassie M. Hakes, 37, 3323 Seymour Road, No. 2, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to an amended noncriminal ordinance violation of disorderly conduct. Hakes was originally charged with a misdemeanor count of negligent handling of burning material.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Hakes’ trailer Aug. 21 after it was reported to be on fire.
Hakes and her mother were standing a safe distance away from the fire. Hakes said no one else was in the trailer. Hakes initially said all she remembered was seeing flames in the kitchen. She was not able to provide any details as to how or where the fire started.
Hakes said she remembered smoking a cigarette outside but was not able to provide any details about the fire or its origin.
Eau Claire Fire Department inspectors attempted to ask Hakes questions about the fire but she didn’t answer them.
Hakes’ mother told police Hakes was 17 when she started her bed on fire using gasoline after becoming upset. Officers were then informed by a Fire Department inspector that the fire at Hakes’ trailer may have been intentionally started.
Hakes agreed to be taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Hospital staff spoke with Hakes. She told them she had started a piece of paper on fire which got out of control and led to the trailer fire. Hakes also told hospital staff she wanted to leave and go home.
Officers then determined that Hakes should be charged with negligent handling of burning materials.
An officer explained this to Hakes and she did not have any questions.