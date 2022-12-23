As I get older, I can’t help but notice that the ones I love are getting older too.
My time with them dwindles and I try to hold on to every moment and memory I have with those I love.
Every year we make dozens of Christmas cookies to share throughout the holiday season, as I know many others do too.
We all come together in a busy, messy kitchen mixing batter, pressing cut outs, and stacking pans in the sink.
Sandbakkels are my favorite holiday cookie, or rather, “the making” of the Sandbakkels and eating the dough is my favorite.
To create these almond-flavored Norwegian cookies, one must start with a lot of butter and a whole bunch of patience.
Small portions of chilled dough are pushed into special tins. The kind of tins that aren’t washed year after year in order to preserve their flavor.
My Papa is in charge of quality control when it comes to making Sandbakkels.
I must have been about four years old. That particular cookie baking day, we made the Sandbakkels dough, as well as about five other cookie options.
I sat down with Papa on the stools at the end of the island and began to help him press the cookies into the tins, one by one.
I would try my hardest to push the dough into all of the crevasses of the tin carefully and not have the bottom too bulged.
I would go over and over the edges so much that the dough in my tin began to fall apart and I would have to begin again.
There was Papa, checking all of the tins that were already “pressed and done.” He would look them over carefully, pushing his weathered and strong thumbs into the middle, smoothing the dough into an even and thin layer.
The excess dough would fall off the edge of the tin into a little pile on the counter.
With each cookie I completed, I would check in. Papa would give me advice on where the dough needed to be thinner or how to make it all even.
Looking over at Papa working tin by tin, I saw his patience, his craft, and his love.
After a while, I began to eat the dough and stopped my pressing duty, but there Papa was finishing up the remaining dough and making sure the cookies were ready for the oven.
Years later, now into adulthood, I get nostalgic when I see the tins come out of the holiday cookie tote, ready for the baking afternoon.
I think about how blessed I am to still be able to make Sandbakkels with my Papa.
This season, I am going to make the yummy dough and invite him to sit beside me.
I hope after all these years I can maybe get one tin done that won’t need fixing, but if they do, that’s okay.
I’ll take the quality control while I still can.
