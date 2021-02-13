EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend 30 days in jail for breaking a man's collarbone during a hit-and-run crash at an intersection near Mt. Simon Park.
The woman struck the bicyclist while driving drunk, police said.
Wendelyne A. McDonald, 69, 554 Erin St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of causing injury by drunken driving and hit and run of an attended vehicle.
Judge Sarah Harless fined McDonald $2,234 and revoked her driver's license for one year.
McDonald must also undergo an alcohol and drug assessment.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was advised of a hit-and-run crash with injury at 1:54 p.m. Aug. 7 at Sheridan Road and Snelling Street.
A bicyclist was struck by a black sport utility vehicle, which left the scene. The bicyclist told the officer he was struck from behind. He said he had shoulder and hip pain and could barely move his left arm.
The bicyclist said he was on his way to work and was riding north on Sheridan Road. In his rearview mirror, the bicyclist noticed a black SUV that was very close to him.
The next thing the bicyclist remembered was being hit by the SUV and flying in the air. He said the SUV would have damage on the right side.
After the crash was broadcast across the radio, a second police officer found what appeared to be the suspect SUV stopped for a traffic light at Forest and Madison streets.
The second officer ran a registration check on the SUV and learned it was owned by McDonald.
The officer went to McDonald’s residence and saw the SUV parked in the driveway. McDonald was walking toward the front of the SUV and her residence.
The officer spoke with McDonald, whose balance was unsteady. She staggered when she walked and her speech was heavy, thick and slurred. Police detected a strong odor of intoxicants coming from her.
McDonald admitted she had been drinking at the VFW on Starr Avenue and consumed three drinks since 11 a.m. She failed some field sobriety tests before refusing to complete them all.
Officers observed damage to the front passenger side quarter panel of McDonald’s SUV. She told police she got scared by a man on a bicycle but did not hit him.
McDonald was arrested for drunken driving. She was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw. A breath test at the Eau Claire County Jail indicated McDonald’s blood alcohol level was 1½ times the legal limit for driving.
The bicyclist was taken to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken clavicle. Police noticed the bicyclist’s helmet was broken and cracked in several places.