EAU CLAIRE — A woman with two previous felony methamphetamine-related convictions will spend five years in prison for repeatedly trying to sell the drug in the Eau Claire area.
Jennifer A. Radke, 38, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to four felony counts of methamphetamine delivery.
A fifth count of methamphetamine delivery and a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver were dismissed but considered by Judge John Manydeeds at sentencing.
Manydeeds ordered Radke to spend five years on extended supervision following her release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Radke must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment. She cannot enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Radke was also fined $3,192.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police arranged five controlled buys of methamphetamine from Radke using confidential informants between July 9 and Aug. 12.
On July 9, an informant told police he could buy 3.5 grams of meth from Radke for $160. The buy was conducted at a residence on Dodge Street.
On July 13, an informant bought 3.72 grams of methamphetamine from Radke for $160. The informant picked Radke up from the Dodge Street residence. The transaction occurred in the restroom of an Eau Claire business. A digital scale was used to weigh the meth sold to the informant.
On July 20, an informant arranged to buy 14 grams of methamphetamine from Radke for $400. Radke and the informant went to the residence on Dodge Street. Radke took the money and returned to the informant’s vehicle with a plastic bag containing 14.39 grams of meth.
On July 30, an informant was provided with $400 to buy 13.16 grams of methamphetamine from Radke. The purchase was made at the Dodge Street residence.
On Aug. 12, an informant made arrangements to buy 14 grams of methamphetamine from Radke for $400. The informant picked up Radke in the 1100 block of Second Avenue and drove to the 500 block of Dodge Street. Twelve grams of meth were purchased in that exchange. Investigators then took Radke into custody.
Radke told police she got the methamphetamine from a man at a Dodge Street residence. Radke turned another bag over to authorities containing nearly four grams of meth.
Radke was prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in May 2018 in Trempealeau County and a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in May 2018 in Eau Claire County.