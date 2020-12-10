EAU CLAIRE — The former bookkeeper for the Eau Claire County Humane Association will spend five years in prison for writing herself a $60,000 check from the group's funds to help her build a home on Eau Claire's north side.
Nicolle M. Wilson also took money from an Eau Claire dog daycare facility while serving as an accountant for the business.
Wilson, 48, 1542 Airport Road, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of theft in a business setting and a felony count of fraud against a financial institution.
Judge John Manydeeds ordered Wilson to spend 10 years on either extended supervision or probation following her release from prison. Wilson was fined $13,525 and must pay $144,574 in restitution.
As conditions of probation and supervision, Wilson must undergo a psychological evaluation and cannot be associated with accounting or the finances of other people. She also cannot have contact with the Humane Association, emBark or Associated Bank.
Through their investigation, authorities learned Wilson was previously convicted of theft related to her employment in both 1999 and 2001 in eastern Wisconsin.
According to the criminal complaint:
The executive director of the Humane Association contacted police Sept. 10, 2018, after Royal Credit Union notified her of a possible fraudulent transaction involving an association check.
The executive director said she is the only association employee with signature authority on the organization’s checking account.
The check was dated Sept. 9, 2018, and was written to Wilson for $60,000.
The executive director said Wilson contacted her in early September 2018 to get permission to go to the animal shelter to do paperwork on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, which is outside her typical work schedule.
Wilson and other employees had access to the executive director’s locked office. The association checkbook was stored in an unlocked filing cabinet in the office.
RCU cashed the check and later determined the executive director’s signature on the check was not valid and notified her of the transaction.
The executive director said there is no record of the check in the association’s checkbook register. The check was not logged in any way, and no one had permission to issue or cash the check, she said.
RCU officials said Wilson had to start an account with RCU in order to cash the association check, which she did. The money was placed in her new account.
Wilson then directed RCU employees to draft a certified check for $60,000 to a person associated with Hainstock Homes in Baldwin.
Authorities contacted the owner of Hainstock Homes, who said he knew Wilson because she previously did book work for them.
The owner said he agreed to build a home for Wilson in Eau Claire and was concerned because he had already started construction.
Authorities interviewed Wilson on Oct. 8, 2018. She confirmed she lives in Eau Claire and owns an accounting business.
Wilson said she does payroll, bookkeeping and taxes for multiple businesses but would not provide their names.
A detective showed Wilson a copy of the check she issued to herself from the humane association’s account. Wilson stared at the check when the detective told her he needed to understand why she did what she did.
After hearing news reports of this theft, officials with emBark, 2109 Fairfax St., checked their financial records because they used Wilson for accounting services.
EmBark officials discovered Wilson wrote checks out to herself from emBark's account without permission.
Authorities discovered that under her maiden name of Hebert, Wilson was convicted of thefts related to her employment in 2001 in Outagamie County and in 1999 in Brown County.
Wilson is also charged with 10 felonies in a case where, as a tax preparer, she created fictional businesses for two of her Eau Claire County clients and opened unauthorized bank accounts for those businesses.
Wilson returns to court on those charges on Dec. 23.