EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend two years on probation for exposing her three children to methamphetamine.
Maximinia B. Isham, 29, 3143 Eldorado Blvd., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child and an unrelated misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
Two additional counts of neglecting a child were dismissed but considered by Judge Sarah Harless at sentencing.
Harless fined Isham $1,036.
As conditions of probation, Isham must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
Isham cannot have contact with her children without approval of the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. She also cannot have contact with Walmart stores.
According to the criminal complaint:
Social workers were concerned for Isham's children because of Isham's suspected methamphetamine use.
Isham told police Jan. 13, 2020, that she has been a daily user of meth for over a year. She said she never uses it in the presence of her children.
Isham said she tried to avoid physical contact with the children after using because she knew methamphetamine could be transferred from skin-to-skin contact.
Hair follicle tests for Isham's 5- and 3-year-old children tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
A similar test for her 10-year-old child was negative.
Isham was surprised by the results of the hair follicle tests. She said she was not sure how they would have been exposed.