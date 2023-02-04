EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend three years on probation for her role in a Princeton Avenue burglary where up to $30,000 worth of jewelry was taken.

Melissa M. Borchardt, 44, 1105 Barland St., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of burglary.

