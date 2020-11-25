EAU CLAIRE — Rachel Hershman simply went to an Eau Claire residence on May 3 to help a friend. While there, a freak shooting accident almost cost Hershman her life.
“I came within seconds of death. My surgeon said to me, ‘I was so sure I was working on someone who wasn’t going to make it,’” she said.
A friend asked Hershman to go with her to Ethan Channell’s residence in the 2000 block of Fourth Street on May 3. She found herself in the basement with her friend and four or five other women.
The women heard an argument and fight upstairs and gathered in a corner of the basement. Channell, according to authorities, had a gun upstairs and fired a shot into the floor.
When the shot was fired, Hershman was bent over, consoling her friend. The bullet hit her. “If I would have been sitting straight up, the bullet would have gone right through my head,” she said.
“I said, ‘I’ve been shot,’” Hershman said. She called 911 on her own cellphone.
“I couldn’t breathe,” she said.
Hershman initially thought she was shot in the leg because the bullet severed a nerve that caused pain in her leg. It wasn’t until later Hershman learned just how serious her injuries were.
The bullet entered Hershman’s body at her right shoulder blade. It broke her collarbone and a rib. One of her lungs collapsed. The path then went through her liver. It ruptured one of her kidneys.
The bullet ended up in her hip flexor muscle, just two centimeters from her spinal cord. It remains in Hershman’s muscle today, and will likely be there for the rest of her life.
“The bullet shouldn’t be moved,” she said. “(Doctors) were afraid it was too close to my spinal cord.”
Hershman underwent a four-hour surgery, which included a midline laparotomy of her abdomen, which required a 12-inch incision. Her liver was surgically closed and her ruptured kidney was repaired as much as possible. “It’s like having a half a kidney,” she said.
Twenty-nine staples were required to close up her abdomen.
The severed nerve affected her hip, knee and foot. She couldn’t feel her right leg for a while.
The injury caused her to lose two pints of blood. “Another pint of blood would have been my life,” she said.
Now, six months after the shooting, Hershman said she is about 80% recovered.
“On the outside, I look normal. I still can’t feel my right ankle. And I will probably not get that back, but I can live with that,” she said.
“I can walk, but it takes me a little longer. I still have to build back my strength,” Hershman, 23, said. “I can’t go be a professional kick boxer now, but we should be good. I look forward to the day that I don’t think about this anymore.”
The shooting left Hershman with pain, anger, paranoia, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Right after the surgery, “I hoped that I could act and speak and respond in a way that is acceptable. I initially couldn’t do much talking,” she said.
“It’s frustrating to see the world going on around you while your life is on pause,” Hershman said. “It will be a year or two before I will know how my life, physically, will be forever.”
The incident “is definitely life changing,” she said. “It’s humbling and it’s sobering. I had to force myself to make myself stronger.”
Channell, who now lives in Ladysmith, last week pleaded no contest in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon. The judge sentenced him to three months in jail.
Hershman acknowledges the shooting was an accident. But she is not entirely pleased with the sentence.
“Three months in jail is nothing,” she said.
Hershman also has one other issue with the man who fired the shot that changed her life. “There has not been a single sign of remorse, and that is an issue to me,” she said.
Still, Hershman is aware of how close she came to dying that night.
“I am so grateful to be alive,” she said.