Cathy Sultan was devastated when she saw pictures Tuesday evening of the destruction in Lebanon, after an explosion killed more than 100 people, injured more than 4,000, and damaged apartments across Beirut.
“This was my second home,” Sultan said. “I feel I lead two lives. Lebanon is my other culture, my other life. It breaks my heart.”
Sultan, of Eau Claire, lived in Beirut from 1969 to 1984, and she still maintains a small apartment, located roughly six or seven miles from the blast site. She has learned the glass windows at her apartment were all shattered.
“The blast was so powerful, the aluminum hinges on the door were blasted off,” Sultan said.
Sultan said she learned of the explosion while reading a news site, and she immediately hopped on a chat board with several people she knows who live in Beirut. Luckily, none of her friends are among the dead. She also began looking at all the pictures of the city, and was stunned by the level of devastation.
“It’s absolutely horrendous,” Sultan said. “Many of my friends had their apartments absolutely destroyed. It’s mind-boggling. It’s hard to get your mind around it.”
The explosion along the port of Beirut was felt for at least 150 miles. She noted that people living on the island of Cyprus, hundreds of miles away, felt it.
“This was the equivalent of (bombs dropped in) Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” she said. “For my friends in the mountains, it felt like an earthquake.”
The area around the blast site, known as city circle, has been flattened. Severe damage can be seen for 15 miles around it. Nearly everyone in Beirut lives in apartments, not single-family homes.
“This is a very poor neighborhood, very condensed,” she said. “I don’t think they’ve even begun to pull out all the bodies.”
Beirut is a heavily populated city and, at one time, was comparable to Paris, she said.
“This was a country that used to be absolutely beautiful,” she said. “It came out of a civil war and was rebuilt.”
Sultan contends that politicians had poorly managed the city in recent decades, and the region has struggled because of it.
“This was the last straw these people absolutely felt they’d have to endure,” she said.
It is still unclear what caused the explosion. Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored in a port warehouse for the past six years.