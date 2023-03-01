EAU CLAIRE — The former manager of the Subway restaurant located in the Eau Claire Walmart store has pleaded guilty of stealing at least $87,000 in cash deposits from the business over an 18-month period.

Lori L. Burich, 49, 1307 Water St., Chippewa Falls, entered the plea Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to felony and misdemeanor counts of theft in a business setting.