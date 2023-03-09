EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman was ordered to pay $20,124 in restitution for her role in cashing fabricated checks related to an Eau Claire business.
Morgin K. Lawrence, 26, N4075 990th St., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to five felony counts of forgery. Three of the counts are related to the fabricated checks case.
Judge Jon Theisen placed Lawrence on three years of probation and fined her $3,187.
As conditions of probation, Lawrence must write letters of apology and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were contacted in February 2022 by employees of Charter Bank, 1010 W. Clairemont Ave.
The bank had recently been the site at which numerous fabricated checks had been presented using the bank account number for Midwest Home Supply.
The business had a legitimate account through Charter Bank, but the account number had somehow been compromised, and many fabricated checks had been presented and transacted at Charter Bank.
Midwest Home Supply had not consented to anyone using these checks.
Charter Bank, which compensated Midwest Home Supply for the loss, had incurred a loss of more than $23,000 due to the series of fraudulent checks being presented and cashed.
The bank provided police with the names of the six people who were involved in the fraudulent check cashing, including Lawrence.
The bank was also able to provide police with documents and video associated with the fraudulent transactions.
Lawrence was the passenger in a vehicle that presented a fabricated Midwest Home Supply check at a Charter Bank drive-through lane on Jan. 19, 2022. The $825 check was written to Lawrence.
Lawrence cashed a $837 fabricated Midwest Home Supply check at a Charter Bank drive-through lane on Jan. 20, 2022.
A third check payable to Lawrence, totaling $1,321, was cashed on Jan. 22, 2022.
Lawrence was the driver of the vehicle on Jan. 24, 2022, that cashed an $862 fabricated check at a Charter Bank drive-through payable to another person.
Two additional fabricated Midwest Home Supply checks, made payable to Lawrence for $1,523 and $1,393, were cashed at a Charter Bank drive-through on Jan. 25, 2022, and Jan. 28, 2022, respectively.
Lawrence was arrested Feb. 11, 2022, at an Eau Claire hotel.
Lawrence told police she had not done anything wrong and was doing online work for a company that had a name similar to “home supply.”
Lawrence later admitted she printed off the checks from Midwest Home Supply. She said she got the checking account numbers of another person and a third person bought the check paper. She said she printed $700 and $1,500 checks to herself and did the same for another person. She said another woman had given her the idea.