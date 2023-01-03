EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman who was found to have a significant quantity of drugs in her residence following a drug overdose has the opportunity to avoid felony convictions for that case.

Sarah M. Ferber, 41, 317 Vine St., pleaded guilty Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of MDMA with intent to deliver.

