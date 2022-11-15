EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend 110 days in jail for injuring herself and another woman during a June 2021 hit-and-run crash at North Clairemont Avenue and Vine Street.
Cora C. Johnson, 22, 1322½ Summit St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of hit and run attended vehicle, third-offense drunken driving and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Judge Sarah Harless placed Johnson on two years of probation, fined her $4,119 and revoked her driver’s license for 30 months.
As conditions of supervision, Johnson must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and pay $9,782 in restitution at a rate of at least $100 per month.
According to the criminal complaint:
The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. on June 19, 2021.
A small silver vehicle, which was driven by Johnson, had fled the scene. A pizza delivery driver witnessed the crash and followed the fleeing vehicle to the parking lot at ClaireWaters Bar & Restaurant.
The driver of the other vehicle told police that Johnson was westbound on Vine Street and caused the crash by running a red light.
The driver of the other vehicle said she had a pain in her neck and shoulders as a result of the crash.
A second officer was informed that Johnson’s vehicle was in the woods near ClaireWaters Bar. He arrived to find Johnson crying in the woods.
Johnson was bleeding from the mouth. She admitted she was the driver of the vehicle, that she had been drinking alcohol and that she was tired of her addiction.
The officer could smell the strong odor of intoxicants on Johnson’s breath. She had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet.
Johnson had blood on her face, chest and hands, and was complaining of knee pain.
Field sobriety tests were not administered to Johnson because of her possible head and knee injuries.
Johnson was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Johnson was uncooperative with hospital staff. Because she refused to submit to a chemical test of her blood, a search warrant was obtained.
A sample of Johnson’s blood was taken and mailed to the State Crime Lab.
Johnson’s driver’s license was revoked for a prior drunken driving-related offense. She is required to have an ignition interlock device installed on any vehicle she owns or operates.
Johnson was previously convicted of drunken driving in February 2020 and September 2020 in Portage County.