EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend 110 days in jail for injuring herself and another woman during a June 2021 hit-and-run crash at North Clairemont Avenue and Vine Street.

Cora C. Johnson, 22, 1322½ Summit St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of hit and run attended vehicle, third-offense drunken driving and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

