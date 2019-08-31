Nervously awaiting their first lesson from the person their parents hope will help them overcome learning difficulties, new students of Ruth Harris see dozens of smiling faces from those who were once in the same spot.
A corkboard covered in school photos from alumni of the Northwest Reading Clinic, 2600 Stein Blvd., hangs above the desk where Harris does her one-on-one sessions with children and adults who struggle with literacy or a host of other educational issues.
“That makes them realize they’re not alone,” Harris said.
Around 5,000 people — ranging in age from 4 to 66 — have stepped through her office door in the 50 years she’s worked in Eau Claire.
At the top of Harris’ corkboard of student photos is a piece of paper with a pencil drawing of a rose.
After the student who drew it got an average grade from her art teacher, Harris hung the picture in the place of prominence and promised to keep it there.
Giving her students support and resiliency is part of Harris’ method of helping them learn and it also builds lasting bonds with them.
Thirty years later, the now yellowed piece of paper still hangs in place. Occasionally the woman who drew it still calls up Harris to see if her drawing is indeed still there.
Turning 76 later this month, the energetic Harris doesn’t have retirement on her radar as she still looks forward to going to work every day.
“After a while I didn’t think of it as a job or career,” she said. “I thought of it as my passion, and I just get paid for it.”
It began in 1969 when Harris, then a 4th grade teacher in a Milwaukee suburb, responded to a newspaper ad for a newly created psychoeducational position at Northwest Psychiatric Clinic in Eau Claire.
The psychiatric clinic ceased in 1986 as its leaders retired, but Harris then turned it into the Northwest Reading Clinic to continue her work. People mostly find their way to Harris and the part-time learning therapists that work with her through word-of-mouth.
Making good use of her master’s degrees in reading, learning disabilities and emotional disturbance, Harris said parents bring children to her after other efforts to help didn’t work out.
“When people come here, they’ve tried everything first,” she said.
In middle school, Isak Frederikson had difficulty getting good grades and focusing in class — problems linked to his attention deficit disorder and being on the autism spectrum.
After trying another tutoring business in Eau Claire and not seeing the results they’d hoped for, the Frederiksons learned about Harris’ one-on-one approach and gave her a try.
“Isak clicked with her,” said Isak’s mother, Cindy Frederikson.
Harris worked with her son for more than five years, helping him improve his reading ability and study skills all the way through high school.
“She understands ADD and spectrum disorders like no one else,” Cindy Frederikson said.
As with other students she’s spent years with, Harris became an honorary member of the Frederikson family and attended Isak’s high school graduation.
Now 21, Isak is studying aviation maintenance science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla.
But not all of Harris’ students are youngsters.
Over the years she’s had more adult students — people who managed to slip through the cracks and get by in their professions without being able to read.
But later in life they’ve faced retraining on the job, a child or grandchild asking them to read them a story or simply wanting to check it off their bucket lists.
“They are the most enthusiastic students you can have because they want it so bad,” Harris said.
And some of Harris’ clients are honors students seeking to eke out a few more points on their next try on a college admissions exam.
She recalls one student in her ACT prep course was there after multiple attempts to score an impressive 32 points (out of a possible 36) to get a large scholarship. Harris noted the student did get the score and the scholarship.
Gazing over the different photos and artwork students have sent back to her through her five decades, Harris said they all have their own stories.
And after 50 years in business, she’s also seeing the sequels to some of those stories.
Children she taught earlier in her career have started their own families, sometimes returning to the clinic if their kids inherited similar learning difficulties.
“I’m in my second generation,” Harris said.