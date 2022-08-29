EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman who pinned a pedestrian between two vehicles outside an Eau Claire tavern while driving intoxicated will spend 10 days in jail.

Michelle L. Kiefer, 46, N3728 1008th St., pleaded no contest Monday in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of second-offense drunken driving.

