EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Michael Johnson announced Monday the district will not discontinue its Hmong and Japanese language courses as previously announced.

Limited information has been offered at this time, but Johnson said in a statement that the district will continue to offer six languages — Spanish, French, German, American Sign Language, Hmong and Japanese — at the high school level.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.