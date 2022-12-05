EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Michael Johnson announced Monday the district will not discontinue its Hmong and Japanese language courses as previously announced.
Limited information has been offered at this time, but Johnson said in a statement that the district will continue to offer six languages — Spanish, French, German, American Sign Language, Hmong and Japanese — at the high school level.
Johnson's announcement — made hours prior to the Eau Claire School Board's bimonthly Monday meeting, in which the board was slated to discuss the administration's original decision to end the programs — supersedes last week's public display of disapproval over the decision.
The decision to phase out Japanese over the next two years and merge the Hmong language course with a Hmong History and Cultures class in 2023 was announced by the administration in November.
The administration cited a district-wide review that found enrollment in Grade 7-12 World Languages courses has dropped over the past decade. The review concluded that the district could not sustain all six of its original language courses due to staffing shortages, shifts in student interests and fiscal strain.
The announcement was met with considerable pushback from members of the community, as last week’s school board meeting was flooded by the public.
Eighteen concerned citizens spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to express their disappointment with the decision — several of whom identified the Japanese and Hmong language courses as comforting ties to their own cultures in a predominantly white community.
Tim Nordin, school board president, told the Leader-Telegram after last week's meeting the board would consider the "reasonability" of the district's decision at a later meeting date. That discussion was scheduled for tonight.
Anticipating that the administration may reverse the decision on its own accord, however, Nordin said the board will likely still discuss operational procedures surrounding similar scenarios.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.