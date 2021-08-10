EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire Children’s Theatre won the first round of competitive crowdfunding among local nonprofits, earning a $10,000 bonus grant from the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
Over three weeks in July, the theater group managed to raise $17,265 from donors, surpassing other arts and culture organizations vying for the top prize.
“That was an extra motivator for our donors to give now rather than later in the year or increase their donation,” said Wayne Marek, ECCT’s executive director.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library came in second with $14,310 raised, which was enough to secure a $7,000 bonus grant. The third place grant of $5,000 went to the Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra, which had raised $6,275.
In a random drawing on Tuesday, the Foundation awarded $1,000 grants each to the Chippewa Valley Railroad Foundation, Eau Claire Municipal Band and Stand in the Light Memory Choir, which had each raised $1,000 on their own.
There were 17 nonprofits last month that raised a combined $58,497 for their organizations as part of the Foundation’s program launched as part of its 25th anniversary celebration.
With the first round focused on organizations in the arts and culture scene, upcoming rounds will benefit other causes.
“This is just the start because we have three more places to go,” said Sue Bornick, the Foundation’s executive director.
Next up will be nonprofits involved in education and training, which will use the Foundation’s new crowdfunding platform in October to raise money for themselves and the chance to win bonus grants. Organizations dealing with animals, fitness and the environment will be in the third round, which will do fundraising between Feb. 7 and March 2. The final round happening from April 11 to May 4 will be between nonprofits that handle basic needs for people such as food, shelter and medical care.
The Foundation does take a 5% administrative fee for funds raised through its crowdfunding platform, which also covers processing work for check and stock donations.
For each round, the Foundation will provide $25,000 in bonus grants.
The first round exceeded Bornick’s hopes — she’d anticipated between $25,000 and $50,000 — and she’s hoping the upcoming rounds can build on that success.
“I think everybody’s got a good feel for it now,” she said.
For his organization’s winning fundraising drive last month, Marek said it took “constant barrage of social media posts” as well as e-newsletters and personal appeals to past donors.
Those are among the pieces of advice the Foundation gives to nonprofits looking to participate in its crowdfunding program, which is also known as the Grant Catalog.
Now is an especially important time to give to area nonprofits, Bornick said, as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their regular revenue streams and hindered their ability to hold fundraising events.
“We know that they all need operational dollars right now,” she said.
ECCT’s appeal to donors was that the fundraiser would help kick off its new season of performances.
“At this time of year we have a lot of large expenses with royalties and bringing staff back on who were furloughed during COVID,” Marek said.
Money raised during July and the $10,000 grant will also help replace some, but not all, of the revenue lost during the pandemic.
Fewer tickets were sold during the past season due to reduced venue capacities, which were in place as a precaution to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. School matinees and a touring program that also are significant parts of the organization’s budget were canceled during the 2020-21 academic year.
“Moving into the fall, we’re facing a similar situation,” Marek said.
With COVID-19 cases currently up and impacting school districts’ decisions for inviting outside groups and scheduling field trips, Marek said ECCT doesn’t expect matinees for schoolchildren and touring performances to happen this fall, but maybe in spring.