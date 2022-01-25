EAU CLAIRE — The city’s Fire Department will apply for a $1.8 million federal grant from the Department of Homeland Security to hire new firefighters to fully staff Eau Claire’s south side fire station.
The City Council voted 10-1 Tuesday to allow the Eau Claire Fire Department to seek the grant money, which would pay salaries of six new positions for the next three years.
Fire Chief Chris Bell said Fire Station No. 6, 3020 Golf Road, is currently staffed by three people per shift, which is only enough to handle an ambulance or firetruck, but not both at the same time. With the rising number of calls for service throughout the city, including on the quickly growing south side, he said the extra positions are needed.
“I think we are at that time now to bring this up to full staffing,” he told the council on Tuesday.
The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant through the federal government is one route that Bell suggested the city look toward. The grant program previously required cities to put up a share of the salaries, but that changed this year to full funding of new positions for three years.
“This is one of the better years to apply,” Bell said.
However, he did point out the dilemma that when the grant money would run out, the city would either need to cut those positions or find another way to continue paying for them.
“If we choose SAFER now we’ll back here at the same point three years from now to figure out how to fund these positions,” Bell said.
Councilman John Lor supported going for the grant funding and was confident the city would be able to find a way to continue paying for the new jobs.
“After three years we will find a solution to continue,” he said. “The population is growing in Eau Claire and being understaffed is not a good thing.”
Councilwoman Emily Anderson, who represents Eau Claire’s south side, agreed the city should act quickly to boost staffing of Fire Station No. 6. She noted that her side of the city is growing, including its older population who may be more likely to need emergency medical services provided by city ambulance crews.
Councilman David Klinkhammer cast the lone dissenting vote on Tuesday for the grant application. Prior to making his decision, Klinkhammer did ask Bell how often crews from other parts of Eau Claire have to cover calls for the south side when Station No. 6’s crew is already busy.
Bell didn’t have statistics handy for Tuesday’s meeting, but estimated that happens over a dozen times each year.
“The number is growing each year,” the fire chief added.
Seeking the grant funding came a day after the City Council spoke in favor of taking the first steps toward a referendum this year. During Monday night’s meeting, the council talked about hiring a consultant and potential dates for putting a question to voters. A referendum would allow Eau Claire to exceed limits set by the state on how much cities can raise property taxes to pay for operating expenses, such as personnel.
The council hasn’t yet decided how much new tax money it would seek from voters and for what specific use. If the city opts for a 2022 referendum to add firefighters, it could not also take the SAFER grant money for the same purpose, Bell said.
“We can’t do both — it’s one or the other,” he said.
With the deadline to apply for SAFER grants looming next month, Bell asked permission to send in paperwork for it.
“By allowing us to put in for the grant money now, it preserves this option,” he said.
With grant awards not expected until late May at the earliest, the city should have a clearer idea at that point about a potential referendum.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s council meeting:
• Four road resurfacing and four alleyway improvement projects were approved for this year’s construction season. A decision on improving an alleyway south of Vine Street, which was opposed by several residents there during Monday night’s public hearing, was postponed to a future meeting.