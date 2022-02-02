EAU CLAIRE — Recycling and composting are givens at the Davis household, but they’ve also adopted numerous other little ways to live more ecologically.
Switching from disposable paper coffee filters to cloth ones, using straws made of bamboo or metal, and making their own laundry detergent for a time were among changes they made at their New Richmond home.
The couple believes fairly minor alterations to products they use at home can contribute to the greater cause of sustainability.
“Really that’s what we need,” Stacy Davis said.
The couple’s new retail store, Eco-Minded, which opened in early January on Eau Claire’s south side, is geared toward like-minded people.
The store’s selection includes soaps, shampoos, conditioners, lotions, kitchen items, laundry supplies, bamboo products, natural supplements, coffees, teas and other merchandise.
Much of the store is devoted to hygiene products, including some that are specially suited for people with sensitive skin and eczema that react badly to widely-available brands.
Other items are toothbrushes made from bamboo, compostable dishes produced from fallen palm fronds, and a selection of fair-trade coffee.
“Those farmers are getting paid a living wage,” Geoff Davis said of the coffee.
Aside from products that are sustainable in their ingredients and packaging, the couple also consider a company’s tenets when deciding what they want to stock.
“Another thing we do look at is ‘what it the message behind this product?’” Stacy Davis said.
Several items in the store are from companies that donate a portion of their sales to causes including preservation of coral reefs and preventing bullying in schools.
Geoff Davis runs the mom-and-pop store at 2919 Mall Drive while Stacy Davis does behind-the-scenes work of researching products and lining up vendors from home.
This is not their first time together in business as they had previously been part-owners in Valley Pools & Spas of Hudson for six years. Business partners offered to buy them out in spring, which led the Davis’ to a short break from work so they could tackle home improvement projects and ponder their next venture.
From spring through September they had been brainstorming ideas among their family, ultimately coming up with the concept for Eco-Minded.
“Once we figured it out, it came together pretty quickly,” Geoff Davis said.
The Davis’ also credit their four daughters — three currently attending UW-Eau Claire and the fourth at New Richmond High School — for helping to inspire the business.
Stacy Davis remembers her children bringing home ideas on how the family could live more sustainably after learning about them at school during Earth Day.
During the last three months of 2021, Geoff and Stacy Davis firmed up details for the business, put together their inventory and found a spot to open the store.
After considering several spots in Eau Claire, the Davis’ chose a vacant storefront that was previously home to Cartridge World, a business that specializes in printer supplies.
Located near a busy Festival Foods grocery store, several restaurants and numerous other businesses, the couple is hoping for foot traffic from shoppers who are in the area.
While the couple still live in New Richmond, they decided to open the store in Eau Claire. Having the store in a “college town” — the city is home to both UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College — is part of their business plan as they see environmentally-conscious students as a significant part of their customer base.
“Those are the people that are really into this kind of thing,” Geoff Davis said.
Getting close to your target demographics and having a passion for your entrepreneurial idea are crucial to starting a new business, according to an Eau Claire-based business expert.
“You have to have both elements,” said Luke Kempen, director of the Small Business Development Center at UW-Eau Claire. “You have to believe in the product and have a large enough audience to have a business that’s sustainable.”
While Kempen wasn’t familiar with the Davis’ store, he has helped out numerous other local entrepreneurs who produce or sell eco-friendly products. Of local startups he has advised recently, Kempen cited examples including a solar panel consulting business, a bakery that uses local products and runs on renewable energy, and a lawn care company that sticks to organic practices.