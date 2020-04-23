A task force is forming to create plans for reopening different sectors of the Chippewa Valley economy when health officials say it is safe to do so.
Public- and private-sector leaders are organizing the Chippewa Valley COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force and they are seeking volunteers from a variety of businesses to lend their time and expertise.
“Please consider participating,” Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters urged the more than 300 business professionals who viewed a Thursday morning video conference.
Peters explained the task force’s organization and goals during the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s weekly virtual town hall event.
Two chairmen already have been selected to lead the task force: former Eau Claire County Board Chairman Gregg Moore and Mark Faanes, an accountant who retired last year as partner of the local office of Wipfli.
“I’m delighted to be as helpful as I can be,” Moore said on Thursday.
He said the task force will have a collaborative approach to bring businesses, individuals and organizations together to help create a safe and successful economic recovery for the region.
Scott Biederman, chairman of the chamber’s board, said the local business group and its members officially decided Tuesday to be a leading force in the effort.
“We decided that we would take a strong and active role in the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force,” he said.
Of the 28 attendees at the chamber’s Tuesday board meeting, more than half have already pledged to volunteer and more are considering, he said. Biederman and chamber president and CEO David Minor said they’ll also be recruiting and accepting volunteers for the task force so there is a wide variety of businesses involved.
The task force’s work won’t be a one-size-fits-all approach, but instead plans for several different sectors to recognize unique challenges each one will experience when reopening. Based on an outline of the task force, it will develop recovery plans for local agriculture, entertainment, manufacturing, health care, transportation, education, restaurants, retail, faith-based institutions and government facilities.
Other jobs undertaken by the group include serving as a reliable source on information for financial assistance to businesses, promoting the community as it reopens and connecting job-seekers with employers currently in need of workers.
The task force will not try to influence rules from state or federal officials on when businesses can reopen, Peters said, but instead prepare for when they will be able to.
“Within those rules we want to be as successful as we possibly can,” Peters said.
Minor reiterated comments he made Wednesday that the Chippewa Valley would like to reopen businesses — even before other parts of the state with higher incidences of coronavirus — but only when health officials say we’ve met scientific metrics showing it’s responsible to do so.
“If we can open before other parts of the state, that’s when we would ask,” he said. “But we’re not looking to put any people at harm.”
Having 14 straight days of lowering infection rates, testing capabilities in place and personal protective equipment such as face masks available are some criteria health officials have given for considering to reopen areas for business.
“Nonessential” businesses have been closed since mid-March due to Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order. Previously set to expire today, Evers last week extended the order until May 26. Through a petition to the state Supreme Court, Republicans in the state Legislature are challenging the Evers administration’s authority to extend the safer-at-home order.
Also speaking with area businesspeople on Thursday morning was state Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., to give an update on aid provided through the $2.2 trillion CARES Act and a follow-up deal to bolster that by $484 billion.
One of the flaws of the CARES Act’s Paycheck Protection Program was that many small businesses couldn’t get help as larger companies with longstanding ties to big banks were quicker to reserve a share of the $349 billion available, Baldwin said.
So for the follow-up legislation, the Senate is earmarking most of the money to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program toward community banks and credit unions in hopes they work with small businesses.
“We want to make sure this time we have much greater access for some of the neediest small businesses,” Baldwin said.
Senators are already working on a future aid package, she said, which will focus on helping agriculture, rural areas and preparing for upcoming elections.