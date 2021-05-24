EAU CLAIRE — A new employee the Eau Claire Police Department is planning to hire next year will walk the beat on all fours.
Following early retirement of German shepherd Jake last fall, the department is looking to restart its second K-9 unit in 2022.
“Coverage is one of the biggest things,” said Chad Hoyord, deputy chief of the ECPD’s patrol division.
With two K-9s, the department can have them on separate shifts covering 21 hours in a single day as opposed to the 10½ hours that one K-9 officer can work alone. But there are also other times the two K-9 units would have overlapping shifts, Hoyord noted, which allows for their handlers to do team training to keep the dogs’ abilities sharply honed when it comes to sniffing out illegal drugs and finding people.
The department will seek applicants among its officers and then choose which one will go through K-9 handler training in the fall.
Eau Claire is currently down to one K-9 unit — a Belgian malinois named Manso paired with Officer Austin Summers. The duo have worked together since 2018.
Jake retired early when his handler, Officer Ian O’Connell, left the police force in November to pursue other career opportunities, Hoyord said.
Jake, who joined the force in 2017 at age 2, was about halfway through the average service life of a K-9 at that time.
Without any other Eau Claire police officers certified as K-9 handlers when O’Connell left — aside from Summers, who is already partnered with Manso — the department was in a position where it couldn’t keep Jake.
ECPD contacted the K-9 training facility where it got Jake in New Mexico to see if they knew of other departments interested in a veteran police dog.
“Since Jake was 6 they didn’t have any agencies that would take him,” Hoyord said.
So O’Connell asked to keep the German shepherd as a pet and offered a donation to the K-9 fund in exchange for the dog.
“It was just fiscally correct to do,” Hoyord said.
For each new K-9 unit, the department budgets $25,000 for the initial costs. That includes buying the expertly-trained animal, sending an officer to a six-week handler training course in New Mexico and any additional equipment such as a kennel.
The city's proposed 2022-25 Capital Improvement Plan shows one K-9 replacement next year and another a few years after that when Manso is expected to retire.
Funding for the ECPD K-9 program comes from a $400,000 donation made in 2014 by the estate of Mary Doolittle and ongoing contributions that community members make to a special K-9 fund with the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
The Eau Claire Police Department uses dogs trained in finding drugs and people.
“Not only will ours do narcotics, it will also do search and rescue,” Hoyord said.
If needed, the dogs also can help apprehend suspects, he said. The animals also are used for public relations when K-9 officers bring them along on school visits and for demonstrations at community events.
Trained handlers have a specific beat and neighborhood they patrol like other officers, but they also can be called upon in situations where their dogs are needed in other parts of the city or by neighboring jurisdictions.
“The K-9 is an added tool with them,” Hoyord said.
With at least one dog on duty since the 1990s, the Eau Claire Police Department was among the early adopters in the area when it comes to K-9 units, but others have followed.
The neighboring village of Lake Hallie added a German shepherd named Kita in 2015 — the first police dog in Chippewa County.
“Nobody wanted one until ours did so well,” Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz said.
Following Lake Hallie’s lead, police in Chippewa Falls, Bloomer, Stanley and the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office have all gotten K-9s.