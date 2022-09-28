EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire residents who are victims of lesser property crimes — shoplifting, small thefts and fraud — are asked to fill out their own online reports, but won’t talk with an officer unless there’s follow-up on their case.

It’s one of the changes the Police Department instituted in the past few years to keep up its ability to quickly respond to major crimes and emergencies while its staffing has remained stagnant.

