EAU CLAIRE — Equity, diversity and inclusion are proposed to become a consideration when the city determines spending for its annual budgets.
Jeneise Briggs, equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator for the Eau Claire city and county governments, delivered a draft internal EDI plan to the City Council on Monday night.
Among the numerous recommendations on how the city can incorporate EDI principles into its operations was one on how they could be included in budgeting.
Revising a form for public projects funding requests to include a section on EDI implementation and an equity assessment tool was one of the ideas in Briggs’ presentation.
However, she said that EDI changes in budgeting procedures likely wouldn’t happen until 2023 under the plan. Briggs said that is due to some key staff changes — including a new city manager — happening this year at City Hall.
Allocating money for EDI initiatives themselves also came up during the hour that Briggs discussed the draft plan with the council and listened to their comments.
Councilman Roderick Jones counted a half-dozen times during Briggs’ presentation when she mentioned the lack of a budget to fund EDI programs.
“I’m glad to hear you say that, because I zeroed in on that when I hear you speak,” Jones said to Briggs. He then addressed his fellow elected officials and said, “I think that’s something we need to think of as a council.”
Briggs didn’t have any specific funding requests on Monday night, as the initiatives and programs seeking funding have not yet been designed. She’s looking to form work groups this year within the city government to identify what EDI projects are needed in the community and how much funding they would need.
“I think we’re going to need a budget to see some of these initiatives come to fruition,” she said.
Budgeting was just one part of the draft plan that Briggs sought the council’s reaction to on Monday night. While Briggs led the creation of the plan, she said it was also made in collaboration with department heads and supervisors who also provided ideas for it.
The internal document is centered around goals of organizational culture, workforce development, community engagement and education, training and awareness.
One of the first products expected from the plan is a new page on the city’s website to show work being done toward EDI goals and opportunities for the general public to get involved.
“The public needs to know what we’re doing,” Briggs said.
An early version of that webpage has been made, but is not yet finalized, she said.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson suggested Briggs also find other ways to inform the general public about the EDI progress and opportunities. Christopherson added that “people like my age” don’t often go to the city’s website.
Other EDI work is already happening, including as inviting diverse speakers to city employee training sessions the city holds annually on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Briggs began working as the first city-county EDI coordinator in May 2021. During that first half-year in the new position, she held 212 meetings with various community groups and people within local government.
“When you’re starting a new role you’re going to need these different perspectives,” she said.
Councilwoman Kate Beaton said she’s grateful for what Briggs has done in less than a year and is excited to see how the new position will grow.
Beaton also asked Briggs what council members can do to help share the city’s work in equity, diversity and inclusion.
Briggs responded that elected officials can talk about the city’s goals and progress with constituents and also take part in learning opportunities.
Council President Terry Weld echoed support for Briggs’ work as well as the role the council has in fostering equity, diversity and inclusion in Eau Claire.
“We all have opportunities in our day-to-day roles, but there’s certainly more we can do,” he said.