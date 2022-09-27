EAU CLAIRE — A program that gave Eau Claire residents a direct voice in projects the city will fund with $300,000 of its budget won't be returning soon.

The added workload on city staff brought on by the participatory budgeting program — aka Empower Eau Claire — during last fall through this spring convinced a slim majority of the City Council to postpone its return for a few years.

