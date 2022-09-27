EAU CLAIRE — A program that gave Eau Claire residents a direct voice in projects the city will fund with $300,000 of its budget won't be returning soon.
The added workload on city staff brought on by the participatory budgeting program — aka Empower Eau Claire — during last fall through this spring convinced a slim majority of the City Council to postpone its return for a few years.
"Finding the people right now to take on that load is a real challenge," council President Terry Weld said during Tuesday afternoon's meeting.
Several council members did push for the program to get funded in 2024 in the city's 2023-27 Capital Improvement Plan.
"This was the most successful budget participation we've seen — at least in the past decade," Councilman Andrew Werthmann said, leading the push for the program's timely return.
In the program's inaugural showing, there were 1,810 ballots cast by residents for projects that community members had suggested to build with the help of city funds.
Councilwoman Kate Felton also advocated for Empower Eau Claire's return.
"This has been something really important to me for more than six years I've been on City Council," she said.
But she acknowledged that it could be done less frequently — every five years for example — to reduce the burden it poses to city staff.
Employees who had run the participatory budgeting program had sent a memo to council members on the time it took out of their schedules, including delays it caused for other work.
"It's a great program, but I think it's too heavy on our staff," council Vice President Emily Berge said.
Putting Empower Eau Claire off to a later year is among the hard decisions the council is facing as it is going through work on next year's budget, she said.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson also said that while participatory budgeting may not come back as quickly as people would like, she does expect it will return in a future year.
"Our experience is good enough that we're going to do it again, but I don't see this as the time to amend the CIP," she said.
In a slim 5-4 vote — Councilmen Joshua Miller and Roderick Jones were absent — the council opted not to amend the proposed 2023-27 Capital Improvement Plan to bring back participatory budgeting in 2024. Instead the program will come back in 2027, according to the plan as it was approved later in the meeting in a 6-3 vote.
Other business
Also during Tuesday's City Council meeting:
• The council voted 8-1 — Councilman Larry Mboga cast the dissenting vote — to annex 90 acres known as Kyes Park into Eau Claire city limits. Though the Kyes family donated the land to Eau Claire in 2012 and the city had done some work there to turn it into parkland, it has been part of the town of Washington until this week's vote.
• In a 9-0 vote, the council agreed to indefinitely postpone changes to the city's comprehensive plan amendment to fit Orchard Hills, a housing development being planned along Highway II. Developers behind the project withdrew their application seeking changes to the city's plan last week after Eau Claire's Plan Commission voted 8-1 against it, citing a lack of details.